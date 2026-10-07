Princess Lilibet has made a scene-stealing cameo in Meghan Markle’s latest video, joining her mother in the kitchen as her voice is heard.

The Duchess of Sussex included the newly shared footage within a post about her childhood ventures and lifestyle brand As Ever. Wearing a pink T-shirt, Lilibet helps with baking at home, while her red hair becomes the eye-catching detail.

The glimpse continues Meghan’s occasional home videos featuring Lilibet. This time, the family moment supports a longer message about work, community and Meghan’s growing brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Princess Lilibet’s voice heard as she joins Meghan Markle in the kitchen

Footage shows Meghan and Lilibet baking together in a home kitchen. The child’s appearance is brief, but it brings warmth to an otherwise business-focused update.

Her pink top and red hair stand out as she takes part beside Meghan. The post does not identify the kitchen’s location.

In the clip, Meghan asks Lilibet: “What do you think, Lili?”

Lili, who is seen with a mixing bowl and a wooden spoon, replies: “I think it’s beautiful.”

In the post’s caption, Meghan explained that she launched a handmade scrunchie business at about eight years old. She sewed them on her grandmother’s Singer machine, then sold each one for $1.

She also recalled selling Girl Scout cookies, running lemonade stands and working in a frozen yoghurt shop. Summing up those early efforts, Meghan wrote: “My entrepreneurial spirit was always there.”

The family scene accompanies Meghan’s memories of learning about work during childhood. It also gives the business message a personal edge, without becoming the video’s stated focus.

Meghan Markle reflects on her childhood ventures

Meghan also looked back to The Tig, the personal blog she wrote during her acting years. She repeated one of its lines: “Behind every successful woman is herself.”

However, she expanded that thought by crediting a community of support and her As Ever team. The duchess said she felt proud and grateful while watching the business grow.

She also referred to the introduction of a holiday collection. Thanking colleagues, she added: “So proud of what we are creating together.”

The praise made clear that the wider post was designed as a team celebration. Lilibet’s small cameo supplied the most intimate moment.

Meghan Markle shared a sweet family video of Princess Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle teases more from As Ever

Hours before the video, As Ever’s Instagram account teased further surprises alongside another cooking photograph. It showed Meghan stirring a saucepan on a stainless steel range while wearing a gingham apron.

Wooden cabinets, carefully arranged crockery and an apple pie were also visible. The account did not give a location, leaving the kitchen’s identity unconfirmed.

Read more: Meghan and Prince Harry face ‘difficult decision’ over Christmas as they’re ‘not on the same page’ after UK return

Claims that either image reveals a particular home therefore remain speculation. The fresh video offers something clearer: another selective glimpse of Meghan’s work and family life.

In only a few seconds, Lilibet becomes its memorable centre.

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