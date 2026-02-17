Prince William’s ‘sad words’ to courtier after shock Kate Middleton split

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have long been the royal love story that fans simply cannot get enough of.

Ever since their unforgettable fairy tale wedding in 2011, the Prince and Princess of Wales have looked every inch the picture perfect couple, celebrating fifteen years of marriage and welcoming three children along the way.

But as any devoted royal watcher will know, even the strongest romances can face a wobble.

Their love story may be one for the history books, yet there was a moment when Prince William and Kate reportedly went their separate ways, leaving many wondering if this was the end of a future king and queen in the making.

Prince William’s ‘heartbreaking reaction to split with Kate Middleton’

Prince William and Kate famously met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001, beginning their relationship around late 2002.

After nearly five years together, reports emerged that the couple had split, sending shockwaves through royal circles.

At the time, it was claimed that Kate had given William an ultimatum about their future, with the future princess said to be ready for a more settled chapter.

In the aftermath, a reportedly devastated William is said to have shared a heartbreaking remark with a trusted courtier.

In the new William and Catherine book by the Mirror’s Russell Myers, it is claimed that William “personally instructed Clarence House to confirm the news that he and Catherine were no longer together”.

According to the book, he confided in a senior aide with the five words: “at least she is free”.

William and Kate’s ‘split’

Myers writes: “In a shock move, William personally instructed Clarence House to confirm the news that he and Catherine were no longer together. But, behind the scenes, there was much going on that suggested this was more than just a difference of opinion. It’s telling that William confided to one senior courtier that, ‘at least she is free.'”

He continues: “This was perhaps the most significant moment in his life since his mother had passed. William revealed a deep distress and anxiety over what a relationship with him represented in the real world. The attention, the constant pressure and expectation. He held these things responsible for contributing to the breakdown of his previous relationships, but now, when it mattered the most, he wondered if he was taking the right course of action, for Catherine or himself.”

Despite the emotional turmoil, the split was short lived, with the pair reportedly reuniting within weeks.

Prince William explained brief split with Kate Middleton

When the couple later announced their engagement in 2010, ITV’s Tom Bradby addressed the split during their televised interview.

Prince William was candid about that period in their relationship.

“We were both very young,” William said. “It was at university. We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.”

He added: “It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that. And it worked out for the better.”

Queen Elizabeth’s approval

There was also said to be one key royal figure quietly hoping for a reunion.

Queen Elizabeth II herself was reportedly keen for William and Kate to find their way back to one another.

In another extract from his book, Myers claims the late monarch encouraged William to rekindle the relationship.

She is also said to have offered Kate advice on coping with the pressures of “headstrong husbands”, while discussing the particular burdens that come with senior royal life.

A deep dive into the world of Prince William and Princess Kate

While the private conversations remain under wraps, the revelations offer a fresh glimpse into how The Firm appeared to support the romance between William and Kate during a pivotal time.

Reflecting on his forthcoming biography, Myers said: “I’ve spent almost a decade following The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the Royal pack and have always believed there’s so much more to the couple than the spectacle reveals.”

He continued: “The result of this biography is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine; providing not just unparalleled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit. This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era.”

The book is due to be published on February 26, and it promises to shine a new light on one of the most talked about royal marriages of our time.

