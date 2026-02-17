New book makes claims over Prince Harry’s allegations of ‘physical altercation’ with William

A jaw-dropping new book has cast fresh light on Prince Harry’s explosive claims that an altercation with his brother, Prince William, got physical a few years back.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex recounted the alleged showdown at his Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. Harry, 41, claimed that the Prince of Wales, 43, had described Meghan Markle as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry writes in Spare: “[William] set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry’s version of the William clash

Harry goes on to say William later left “looking regretful, and apologised”.

While William has not publicly responded to the allegations, a new biography about the Prince of Wales and Princess Catherine has taken a closer look at Harry’s claims.

Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable.

Russell Myers’ William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story explores the alleged altercation.

In an extract serialised by the Mirror, a source reportedly told Myers: “It was a cheap shot [from Harry] to present such an argument. Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable, but the prince [William] is adamant there was no physical violence.”

Representatives for both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been contacted for comment.

How Meghan reacted

Spare also details Meghan’s response when she found out about the scuffle. Though Harry did not immediately tell her, she later noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back, prompting him to reveal what had happened.

The memoir reportedly worsened tensions within the royal family.

Since stepping back from official duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the monarchy has been strained, particularly following their high-profile interviews about life in the royal household.

Speaking to The Guardian last September, Harry defended the decision to reveal so much in his book: “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.

“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story will be published on February 26.

