Prince William and Kate ‘asked Meghan and Harry to visit’ in bid to quash royal feud

In Prince William news, the future King and wife Kate have offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an olive branch, it has been reported.

The reported attempt at reconciliation comes just weeks after Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Prince William news: Prince of Wales and Kate ‘offer an olive branch’

Last month, Kate, 42, announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Kate and William have invited Meghan and Harry to visit them.

He made the claims while talking to The Mirror recently.

“William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring their children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” he said.

However, it’s believed that Meghan’s reluctance to come back to the UK is why the offer may not be taken up on.

“There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK,” Quinn then claimed.

Harry ‘upset’ at missing Easter

Quinn then went on to claim that Harry was a big fan of the Royal Family’s Easter tradition.

However, he will be “upset” that his children will be missing the traditional Easter egg hunt that takes place.

“Of course, it would’ve given Archie and Lilibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this and Harry will feel it keenly,” Quinn then claimed.

ED! has contacted the Sussexes reps for comment. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Prince William news: Future King tipped to end feud with Harry

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has tipped William to bring an end to his feud with Harry.

“Serious illness is the big changer, despite everything that’s happened, given the seriousness of the situation, anything can happen. William is under tremendous pressure, he’s got a father and his wife who are seriously ill and on top of that there’s royal duties,” he told The Sun.

“When you have serious illness it’s a game changer and the situation changes totally. There could be something that surprises us all. You could have all the Sussexes over here, it’s perfectly possible a reunion could happen,” he then said.

“Next week, next month, next year, you could get something you never dreamed you’d get.”

Read more: Inside the royals’ different Easter this year – from King Charles’ ‘determination’ to Prince and Princess of Wales’ absence

