King Charles and members of the royal family will be having a slightly different Easter this year.

The occasion comes amid a tough time for the royals as both King Charles and Kate, Princess of Wales, are receiving treatment for cancer.

With Easter coming up, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that the King will attend a service on Sunday alongside wife Queen Camilla and other family members. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be in attendance.

Let’s take a look at the royals’ different Easter this year.

How King Charles and royals will spend Easter

On Tuesday, the palace confirmed King Charles’ attendance at an upcoming Easter service. The monarch is expected to attend the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen will join other senior royals. However, names are yet to be confirmed.

It is anticipated King Charles will go to the Easter Mattins Service, which lasts for an hour from 10.45am.

Speaking about the news, ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted: “It’s a significant move because it means Charles’ doctors are permitting him to be around more people despite his cancer treatment.”

Break with Easter tradition

The Easter church service is a regular event in the royal calendar. Usually, many senior royals attend.

However, this year, reports claim it’ll be a smaller gathering. This is because the King has paused his public facing duties while he undergoes cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, in another break of tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly won’t attend the Easter service. Last Friday (March 22), the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in a video message.

Prince and Princess of Wales won’t attend Easter service

In the address, Kate explained that after undergoing “successful” abdominal surgery in January, tests after the operation found “cancer had been present”.

He is utterly determined to put on a show of unity for his family.

She said: “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

According to reports, Prince William, Kate and their three children have headed to their Anmer Hall retreat in Norfolk to spend Easter privately as a family.

Kate and William will reportedly miss this year’s Easter service with their children (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles ‘determination’ over Easter

Meanwhile, a source has claimed that the King feels “utterly determined to put on a show of unity” for his family this Easter. Reports claim he’ll record a speech for Maundy Thursday at Worcester Cathedral. Camilla will attend the Royal Maundy Service.

The insider told the Mirror: “The King has been keeping in touch with the Princess of Wales from the moment she was admitted to hospital in January and throughout her current cancer treatment. He is utterly determined to put on a show of unity for his family and reassure the public and wider world that the monarchy is stable, despite the current tumultuous period it is experiencing.

“The King is very much hoping he will be able to make the Easter church service but will of make a final decision on the day.”

