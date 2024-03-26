Hope Prince Harry ‘will reunite with William and Kate during her cancer treatment dashed’

If Prince Harry is hoping a reunion with Prince William and Kate is on the cards for May, he might want to think again amid latest news.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly make a return to the UK in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. It’ll mark the first time Harry returns to Britain since his sister-in-law Kate‘s cancer news.

Last Friday, the Princess of Wales shared that she will undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Prince Harry may not reunite with William and Kate when he’s in the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

When Kate shared her cancer news in a video message last Friday, Harry and Meghan sent their well wishes to her.

A statement from them read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Reports then claimed that Harry and Meghan found out about Kate’s diagnosis at the same time as the world. A New York Post source reportedly said about the Duke and Duchess: “They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams then claimed William and Kate didn’t tell Harry and Meghan because they ‘don’t trust’ the couple.

Kate recently shared her cancer diagnosis (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry ‘returning’ to the UK

Now, royal author Angela Levin has weighed in on the speculation over whether Harry will reunite with his brother and sister-in-law when he’s in the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms Levin said: “I don’t think that Prince William or Catherine will want to see Harry for a very long time. One of the clues that William and Catherine don’t want to see Harry, and certainly not Megan, is that they were not told about Catherine having cancer.

“They didn’t hear it any earlier than anybody else did when it was. Kate made her extraordinary speech to the nation and to the world really and I think that shows that: One, he can’t be trusted, and two they don’t even want him to. They don’t want to have anything to do with him at the moment.”

She added: “I think William is very protective of her now. More than ever he always has been, but more than ever, because the stress makes what she has to go through more difficult.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis

Last Friday (March 22), Kate shared her cancer news in a video message. It followed much speculation about the Princess of Wales’ health following her abdominal surgery in January.

In the video, she said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. And I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Read more: Princess Kate’s family rally amid cancer diagnosis: From ‘desperately upset’ Carole to James’ pledge and Uncle Gary’s apology after faux pas

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.