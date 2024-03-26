King Charles to attend Easter service amid his cancer treatment as royal fans delighted

In latest King Charles news, the monarch – who is undergoing treatment for cancer – will attend the Easter service at Windsor, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles, 75, will join Queen Camilla and other royal family members at St George’s Chapel on Sunday (March 31).

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales may not be among those at the service. Reports claim William and Kate will be spending time with their three children following her recent announcement she is in the early stages of receiving preventative chemotherapy.

ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship reflected on the news concerning the King: “It’s a significant move because it means Charles’ doctors are permitting him to be around more people despite his cancer treatment.”

King Charles to attend Easter service

It is anticipated King Charles will go to the Easter Mattins Service, which lasts for an hour from 10.45am. Other services that day include Holy Communion at 8.30am, a Said Eucharist from midday, and Evensong at 3.30pm.

While continuing with his treatment, Charles is believed to have undertaken some royal engagements. And today (Tuesday March 26), he carried out official duties for the first time since his daughter-in-law addressed her own health battle in public.

It is believed the King met community and faith leaders from across the UK in the palace’s Billiard Room.

He welcomed alumni from the Windsor Leadership Trust. This encourages multi-faith dialogue, harmony and understanding.

Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate, meanwhile, had explained about her own condition: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them – I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Delighted social media users made it clear how glad they are that the King will make it to the service.

“That is good news,” one among many well wishers tweeted.

“Delighted the King will be there to lead the royal family at Easter as usual,” posted another.

Meanwhile, a third person offered their take: “His treatment and recovery must be going well.”

And a fourth wrote: “So lovely to see King Charles feeling a bit better.”

