King Charles has Trooping the Colour ceremony at ‘top of his list’ amid cancer battle

King Charles may not be able to ride his horse during his official birthday celebrations amid his cancer battle, a report claims.

According to MailOnline, the 75-year-old monarch could have to rely on similar arrangements that were made for his late mother when it comes to Trooping the Colour.

The June event is scheduled to include the King’s birthday parade. This central part of the celebrations involves King Charles travelling on horseback from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall.

The procession concludes at Horse Guards Parade, where troops march past the King. But Trooping the Colour is also known for members of the royal family assembling on the palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

However, this year, following reports about the King’s health in recent months, changes may apparently have to be made.

King Charles cancer latest news

The tabloid news outlet stresses King Charles hopes to participate fully in Trooping the Colour on June 15.

However, it is also claimed royal aides “are already exploring ways that Charles might be able to take part within the constraints of his ongoing cancer treatment”.

According to the report, this may include viewing matters from a podium. Or King Charles could reportedly travel in carriage from Buckingham Palace, as the Queen did from 1987 onwards.

Trooping the Colour 2024

It also suggested a firm decision will not be taken until nearer the time. And that decision will also be dependent on medical advice.

However, MailOnline claims planning for the occasion is moving ahead as scheduled, and this gives “cause for optimism”.

A source is quoted as saying: “There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list.”

Will King Charles be at Trooping the Colour 2024?

It is understood by MailOnline that Charles has been advised by doctors not to attend events with large public gatherings.

The King was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer earlier this year. He is currently undergoing outpatient treatment in London.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” Buckingham Palace had said in a statement.

Nonetheless, MailOnline reports Charles is keen to ride a black mare called Noble, a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, for Trooping the Colour 2024.

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

