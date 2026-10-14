Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ as they prepare for first UK public appearance together since moving back

Meghan Markle is feeling positive ahead of tomorrow’s joint charity visit to Nottingham with Prince Harry, according to reports.

A source close to the duchess told PEOPLE she remains busy and in touch with friends in Montecito. They added: “She has a great attitude about it all.”

Thursday’s visit, on October 15, will be the couple’s first joint public engagement since their return to the UK. They are expected to visit three charitable organisations.

Meghan Markle prepares for Nottingham visit

A friend speaking to HELLO! also painted a positive picture ahead of the outing. “She’s up for it,” the friend said.

The friend described Nottingham as somewhere the couple feel particularly attached to. The city hosted their first public appearance following their engagement in 2017.

Sources close to the Sussexes expect only a handful of joint appearances over the coming year, HELLO! reported.

Meghan’s priorities remain her children, As Ever, acting and charitable causes, sources told the magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s family routine after UK return

According to the source speaking to PEOPLE, family routines came first after the move: “After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school.”

The source said the children had adjusted well, something particularly important to Meghan.

They added that both Meghan and Harry now feel “excited” about giving more attention to their work and projects.

The family returned to Britain in August, six years after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

Harry has already undertaken public engagements around the UK since the family’s arrival.

Prince Harry and Meghan have let their children settle into school (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle considers acting opportunities

Meanwhile, HELLO!’s friend said Meghan is reading scripts and meeting writers and other creatives.

The friend suggested she would consider a project if the right opportunity emerged.

An established US team managing As Ever has reportedly given her more time to consider acting again.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals adorable photo of Archie and Lilibet that ‘fills his heart’

Meghan previously played Rachel Zane in Suits and was written out following her engagement to Harry in 2017.

She has also become more visible in recent weeks. Meghan recently met Malala Yousafzai in London, joining the education campaigner for tea at Claridge’s.

She pledged all net profits from tea and jam sales to the Malala Fund for International Day of the Girl.

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