Prince Edward withdraws from royal ceremony with siblings amid ‘illness’

Prince Edward was noticeably absent as senior royals gathered for a key engagement today, after reportedly being struck down with illness at the last minute.

The Duke of Edinburgh had been expected to join his siblings, King Charles and Princess Anne, at a presentation ceremony at St James’s Palace. However, it’s understood that Edward was forced to withdraw as he paces himself because of a cold.

Queen Camilla was in attendance alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, with the royal party presenting a united front despite a turbulent backdrop for the Firm.

The Duke of Edinburgh didn’t attend an event today due to a cold, reports claim (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Edward absent from royal event with siblings ‘due to illness’

The king, 77, was hosting the Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education at St James’s Palace on Tuesday, celebrating outstanding achievements at universities and colleges across the UK.

While Edward, 61, was due to attend, the Duke of Edinburgh did not appear after reportedly falling unwell.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Photographs later shared on the royal family’s official social media channels showed King Charles presenting the awards. Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester stood alongside him as 19 universities and colleges were honoured during the ceremony.

Camilla and Charles hosted a royal ceremony today (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family puts on united front amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

The appearance from senior members of the royal family comes at a particularly testing time for the monarchy.

Last week, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother to Charles, Anne and Edward, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The exact nature of the alleged misconduct remains unclear.

Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

The development follows renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After millions of Epstein files were released last month, emails allegedly suggested Andrew may have shared sensitive and confidential documents with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are required to maintain confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information linked to their official visits.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Hours after his arrest, the 66-year-old was released under investigation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced controversy in recent weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ statement on Andrew’s arrest

Following the arrest, King Charles moved quickly to address the situation publicly. He set out his position in a formal statement.

The monarch said last week: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

He added: “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

As the investigation continues, the royal family appears determined to press ahead with public duties, even as difficult headlines continue to swirl.

