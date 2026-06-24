Meghan Markle ‘keen to make amends’ on UK visit amid royal feud: ‘She will use this trip to build bridges’

A royal expert has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s reported UK visit, revealing he thinks she is “keen to make amends”.

Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to come to Britain this summer as Harry marks the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

It’s believed they will be joined by their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. Notably, the children have not been in Britain since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

But now, ahead of Meghan’s apparent visit to the UK, a former royal butler has said he thinks she could use the trip to “build bridges”.

Meghan is said to be heading back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert on Meghan Markle’s UK visit

After Harry and Meghan quit royal duties in 2020, their tell-all interviews and his memoir Spare have reportedly damaged relations with his family.

And recently, reports have suggested that the pair could return to Britain within weeks alongside their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking on behalf of ActionNetwork, former royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed he believes Meghan will keep a low profile during her UK visit.

“She definitely shouldn’t be using it for celebrity events,” Grant shared. He then said it is “very likely” that she will get invited to things.

He added: “Being realistic I think there is a chance we will see her go to a few things. And promote herself and her brand. It really wouldn’t be a great idea and if there are talks of a possible reunion, it could affect things.”

An expert reckons they could use this trip to build bridges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘seem keen to make amends’

Grant went on to note that Harry and Meghan are “free to do as they please” as the couple are no longer working members of the royal family.

However, if they were to attend a celebrity event, Grant said this “would be a bad look”.

Nonetheless, the royal expert also noted that Harry and Meghan “seem keen” to make up with the royals following their feud.

“I do think her and Harry are becoming more conscious of that and seem keen to make amends. So maybe she will use this trip to build bridges rather than promote brand Meghan,” Grant said.

He added: “I would love it if she went down this route. But again, there is always a chance we will see her pop up at a few events.”

Harry’s UK trip

It was recently reported that Harry will return to the UK to prepare for the Invictus Games next year. The event will be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 10–17.

Harry’s Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans. He first launched the games in London in 2014.

And according to reports, Harry has even has a strong desire to open the event alongside his father, King Charles.

It’s also been claimed that Harry hoped to bring wife Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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