Inside William and Kate’s Christmas – heartwarming tradition borrowed from late Queen and why women eat alone

Christmas is coming – and it seems Prince William and wife Kate are about to pull out all the stops for the occasion.

The festive season is set to be even more special for the royals, following a tough past 12 months.

Both Kate and King Charles – who no doubt appear on Royal Christmas Traditions: Now and Then this weekend (December 21) – have battled cancer. Happily, the Princess revealed in September that she is now cancer-free.

So here, as they prepare to celebrate Christmas, ED! takes a look inside their festivities…

It’s a busy day for the royals that starts with a trip to church (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate keep up the late Queen’s tradition

In the build-up to the big day, it’s been reported that William and Kate – who share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – borrow a tradition from the late Queen.

He is keeping with the family tradition.

In recent years, the couple have been spotted picking up their Christmas tree. They’ve been seen at a local store close to their home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, according to a source.

The insider alleged to Hello: “It’s no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park. The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle’s Christmas trees there. And King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition.”

Kate and William eat separately on Christmas morning

Christmas Day itself kicks off with a 9am breakfast, followed by church service at 11am. Up next, is pre-drinks at Sandringham House.

However, it’s been claimed that female royals enjoy their light breakfast in their bedrooms. Meanwhile, the men head to the dining room – before leaving for church.

Due to the men and women being separated in the morning, this means William and Kate have not shared a Christmas breakfast together – despite more than a decade of marriage.

The family have a jam-packed day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do the royals eat for breakfast?

Former royal chef Darren McGrady spoke about the Christmas Day mornings with the MailOnline in 2017.

Sharing what they get to feast on, he said: “On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee delivered to their rooms.

“The male royals, on the other hand, descend to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8.30am with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11am church service at St Mary Magdalene. Upon their return, they dive straight into pre-lunch drinks.”

It is thought that the women and men being separated at breakfast is down to the women being able to have more time to get their hair and make-up ready for the church service.

William and Kate’s secret tradition

Despite Christmas being a jam-packed family day, William once revealed his secret tradition away from the rest of the royal family.

During a visit to a seasonal event of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford, Wiltshire, William spoke to soldiers and their families.

Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, spoke with William and then later revealed what they chatted about. She said: “We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham.”

William and Kate’s current dog is a black cocker spaniel named Orla. They previously had a cocker spaniel called Lupo. However, Lupo sadly died in 2020.

