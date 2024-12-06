The Princess of Wales has arrived at her Together at Christmas Carol Service, which airs on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

Kate looked sensational in a festive long red coat complete with black bow as she smiled at onlookers waiting outside of at Westminster Abbey.

The carol service is being filmed today (December 5), with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also attending.

It came after the royal family shared a video showing the invitations to the carol service being printed. The clip showed Kate’s gold C crest being embossed on the invitations by a printing press.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she arrived at Westminster Abbey (Credit: Splash News)

Princess of Wales arrives at Together at Christmas

Kate waved as she arrived at Westminster Abbey earlier today.

The princess, who has been “hands-on” over every aspect of the service, held regular planning meetings at Windsor. She arrived on her own at 4pm to view the Abbey and oversee last-minute arrangements.

Kate put on an elegant display in an Alexander McQueen red coat, featuring a statement black bow. She teamed it with her black Ralph Lauren boots and a beaming smile.

Charlotte, George and Louis came armed with messages of kindness to hang on the Christmas tree (Credit: Splash News)

Louis’ gesture

She was joined by George, Charlotte and Louis just before the service was due to begin. They arrived with Prince William, who will give the First Lesson during the service.

Outside of the Abbey, the children hung messages on the ‘kindness tree’. Prince Louis shared a message of thanks to his “Granny and Grandpa”.

It appeared to read: “Thank you to Granny and Grandpa … because they have played games with me.”

Kate’s mum, dad, sister and brother were also in attendance, as were Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Edinburgh. The King and Queen were not scheduled to attend.

Kate welcomes Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, to ⁦@wabbey⁩ for her annual ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service.

The 3 young royals hung messages on the ‘kindness tree’ in front of the Abbey pic.twitter.com/SfRVS4HKmB — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 6, 2024

Prince William arrived just before the service with the couple’s three children (Credit: Splash News)

Princess of Wales announces Together at Christmas Carol Service

Last month, the royals teased the Together at Christmas Carol Service in a social media post. Posting on Instagram and Twitter, the caption read: “Something exciting is coming…”

It then continued: “The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December. We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @ITV and @ITVX on Christmas Eve.”

Something exciting is coming… The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December. We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @ITV and @ITVX on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/knmlyN6PZt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2024

Royal fans react

The Princess of Wales’ fans are delighted that she’s back, with many taking it as a sign that she is well and truly on the mend.

One commented: “Thank you for doing this again! It’s my favourite royal event of the year.” A second said: “So excited! Thank you Catherine and her wonderful staff for making this happen this year!!”

Another then added: “Beyond excited for the most magical Christmas event of them all. This is what Christmas is all about!” another declared.

“Beautiful family,” said another. “Our stunning Princess Kate. Our future Queen. Absolutely love her,” said another.

Royal fans were delighted to see Kate (Credit: Splash News)

‘A moment to reflect’

William and Kate’s Royal Foundation website provided more details of the event.

It shared: “The Princess of Wales will host her fourth Together at Christmas Carol Service this December. This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult time of our lives.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy in others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering.”

It then revealed more details of the people who’ll be receiving the invites.

“Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people, alongside Members of The Royal Family and recognisable faces, who in their own ways have shown how love can help others thrive,” it read.

Details of performers were also shared.

Kate’s husband and children were on hand for support (Credit: Splash News)

“Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances from guests including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.”

The service will air as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Read more: GMB guest forced to apologise for scathing comments about the Princess of Wales’ appearance on Remembrance Day

So will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.