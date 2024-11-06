Prince William has gushed over his wife Kate following the end of her chemotherapy treatment as he stepped out for an engagement today.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. In September, Kate said she had finished her treatment and was focusing on “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

This week, William is on a solo trip to South Africa as he gears up to attend tonight’s Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town (November 6).

The Prince of Wales said Kate is doing “really well” (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William shares update on Kate

Whilst speaking to reporters on Wednesday, William was asked how Kate’s doing. He replied: “She’s doing really well thanks. Hopefully she’s watching tonight and cheering me on.

“She’s been amazing this whole year and I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

It comes a couple of months after Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Alongside a touching video from her and William’s summer break with their children, Kate detailed the “incredibly tough” year.

Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy in September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate finishes cancer treatment

She said: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant. We have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

She added: “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

She then said she looks forward to “being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can”.

William gushed over his wife Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, Kate has gradually returned to public events. In October, the Princess of Wales met the families of the three girls who died in the horrific Southport attacks in July.

She was joined by the Prince of Wales as the couple reportedly wanted to show support for the families, the community and the first responders who attended the scene and the subsequent riots.

Meanwhile, towards the end of September, Kate made a secret visit to watch the ballet.

Kate gushed on X: “Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle.

“Creativity at its best! C.”

