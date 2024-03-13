After Princess Kate owned up to editing a Mother’s Day photo shared on social media, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pals last night (March 12) waded into the storm.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated that the Kate picture blunder isn’t one Meghan would ever make thanks to her “freakish attention to detail”.

However, the comments have now come back to haunt the Sussex camp. This is thanks to a resurfaced interview with the snapper who took one of Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement photos.

Princess Kate has faced intense backlash, including from sources close to the Sussexes, over her photo editing admission (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate makes photo editing apology

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales admitted editing the photograph her official Instagram account shared on Mother’s Day.

This caused an unnamed source said to be close to Meghan and Harry to rage to Page Six: “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples.”

This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make.

They then continued: “This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make. She has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

‘It’s amazing what you can do with technology’

However, the comments came despite an interview about a picture that was shared by the Sussexes on Valentine’s Day 2021, when Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet.

Royal fans will remember that Meghan was pictured lying on Prince Harry’s lap, surrounded by leafy green trees in their garden in Montecito, California.

Except that backdrop was actually added in post-production, the couple’s photographer friend Misan Harriman has previously admitted.

Misan was asked on BBC Radio 3 podcast Private Passions: “They weren’t actually under a willow tree, but they were lying outside in a meadow, weren’t they, Harry and Meghan, when you took the photograph of them?”

“Hmm, yeah,” the photographer replied. Before adding: “It really was a particularly joyous image to celebrate life itself.”

Another comment saw Misan admit: “It’s amazing what you can do with technology.”

Other images of the Sussexes – such as their recent magazine covers – were also met with comments of airbrushing. However, this wouldn’t have been something that the couple themselves did.

One of Meghan’s pregnancy pictures was also doctored (Credit: Cover Images)

‘How dare they’

Like Kate’s photo, that black-and-white image was shared around the world with no indication it had been altered.

Royal author Angela Levin waded in and declared: “The Sussexes’ camp are huge hypocrites. A tree was doctored in their photograph to create a special backdrop. So how dare their camp say anything about Catherine’s?”

Mystery surrounds the identity of the so-called friend who made the comments to Page Six. However, the Sussex’s official rep denied making any comment about Kate’s picture.

Read more: Princess of Wales ‘exhausted’ over health rumours

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.