The curiosity among social media users surrounding the latest news on Kate, the Princess of Wales, is growing amid her recovery from surgery – and now reports claim she is “exhausted”.

With rumours and conspiracy theories flying online, there is no doubt that Princess Catherine and Prince William are likely to be affected by what’s been going on lately.

Now, an insider has claimed that the swirling rumours about Kate’s health has been “difficult” for them.

Prince William is reportedly “sheilding” Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate latest

The insider claimed to Closer magazine: “The rumours are exhausting and horrendous, quite honestly. Kate is made of strong stuff but is finding this so difficult, verging on utterly insufferable.

“Kate has been trying not to pay any attention to all the noise and rumour mongering and William has been shielding her from it as best he can, but unfortunately, she’s aware that there are all kinds of hysteria and wildly inaccurate conspiracy theories going on.

“It’s been tearing them apart.”

Princess of Wales’ photo apology

During her recovery, the Princess of Wales shared a now controversial Mother’s Day photo to social media on March 10. Kate later took to social media on Monday morning (March 11) to share an apology statement about her ‘amateur’ editing, after news outlets and social media users pointed out a list of issues with the royal photograph.

Because of this, some photo agencies even withdrew the image. Consequently, Kate wrote in her statement: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

She signed of by concluding, “C”, for Catherine.

The Princess of Wales issued an apology over the editing of the photo (Credit: Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess of Wales’ health

It comes after the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January. Since then, Kate has been recovering.

Evidently, the recent days have left people scratching their heads over Kate’s health. However, the palace did explain that Kate’s initial recovery would take between ten and fourteen days and that she would not return to her duties until after Easter.

In a statement in January, the palace said: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

On Monday, Kate was seen out with husband William as they were driven in a car. Reports claim Kate had a private appointment while William attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

