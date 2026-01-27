Kate Middleton ‘seething’ over ‘support’ of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Princess Kate Middleton is reportedly deeply unhappy about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s continued visibility around palace life, despite him having been stripped of his titles and asked to leave Royal Lodge.

According to new claims, the Princess of Wales is said to be increasingly frustrated as Andrew appears to be edging closer to the inner workings of The Firm once again.

Kate Middleton is said to be ‘seething’ with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew has reportedly begun the process of moving out of Royal Lodge, the home he occupied for more than two decades.

He is said to be relocating to an interim property while renovation work continues on Marsh Farm, his reported new home on the Sandringham Estate.

However, as Andrew transitions into what is meant to be a more distant role from royal life, Kate is allegedly unimpressed by the supposed support he is said to be receiving from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Kate is reportedly unhappy with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s presence (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

A source told Closer: “Andrew is leaning heavily on Beatrice and Eugenie to stay informed and involved. The perception is that he uses them as his eyes and ears, and whether intentional spies or not, this is creating mistrust.”

They continued: “Kate isn’t known for showing anger in public, but behind palace doors, she is seething. The continued prominence of Andrew and his daughters has pushed tensions with Prince William and Kate to breaking point. They don’t want to punish Beatrice and Eugenie, but they also don’t want Andrew whispering in the background of royal decision-making.”

Kate Middleton’s reported frustration with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor explained

The source went on to suggest that Kate’s anger goes beyond matters of protocol: “Kate’s anger is rooted in more than principle. She’s painstakingly worked to rebuild trust in the monarchy after years of scandal, and watching Andrew edge back feels like a slap in the face.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Andrew has been stripped of his titles (Credit: SplashNews.com/ Zak Hussein)

Despite claims that Kate is unhappy with the support shown to Andrew, other reports suggest a different dynamic between him and Princess Eugenie.

The Mail on Sunday has previously reported that Eugenie is no longer on speaking terms with her father.

“There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level. She has completely cut him off,” a source told the publication.

However, other reports have contradicted this claim. A separate source told The Sun recently: “It is completely untrue she has cut him off. She has seen him several times this year and is supportive.”

Latest developments involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are navigating a particularly complex situation.

“Both have taken on new charities. Both of them are happily married, with families, with jobs,” he told GB News. “The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. That isn’t the case any longer. It’s impossible for both princesses.”

At the same time, attention has turned to Andrew’s imminent departure from Royal Lodge.

The scandal surrounding Andrew

Reports have suggested that Andrew is expected to leave his former home before his birthday on February 19.

He lost his royal titles, honours and residence late last year amid renewed scrutiny.

That scrutiny centres on his links to Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations made by the late Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has always denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

