Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘must follow bizarre rule at new Sandringham home’ which was set by late Queen

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly preparing for a fresh chapter on the Sandringham Estate, with plans to move into Marsh Farm. But while the countryside setting might sound peaceful, there is said to be one firm and rather unexpected house rule waiting for him: absolutely no cats.

Reports suggest the ban on feline residents dates back to Queen Elizabeth II herself. The late monarch is said to have introduced the rule to protect Sandringham’s game birds, particularly the pheasants that freely roam the estate grounds.

Dogs, on the other hand, are reportedly allowed, but only after careful consideration on a “case-by-case” basis.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor must follow rule set by Queen Elizabeth II

Marsh Farm sits roughly two miles away from the main Sandringham House and, by all accounts, preparations are well underway.

Workmen have recently been spotted fitting security lighting, fencing and even Sky TV at the property, signalling that Andrew’s relocation could be happening sooner rather than later.

The move comes amid continued scrutiny over his stay at Royal Lodge, particularly given his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honours in late 2025 and has largely kept out of the spotlight since stepping back from public duties in 2019.

According to HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash, the change in address may not dramatically alter his day-to-day routine.

“He has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019,” she said. “Andrew has often been seen out riding. That’s something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud.”

Drone restrictions were reportedly introduced over Marsh Farm in December as part of wider efforts to safeguard his privacy.

Andrew and Sarah’s reported deal over daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Away from the property talk, royal biographer Andrew Lownie has suggested that Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson remain firmly aligned when it comes to their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“Everything now is about the daughters,” Lownie told Marie Claire. He added that Beatrice and Eugenie “have been passed the baton” when it comes to maintaining the family’s royal presence.

While neither sister is a senior working royal, they are understood to attend engagements on behalf of King Charles from time to time. The monarch is said to want them close.

According to Lownie: “The deal is, parents will fall on their swords as long as the daughters are taken care of.”

Sarah lost her Duchess of York title last year. She also faced renewed criticism after a 2011 email resurfaced in which she described Epstein as a “supreme friend”. Her representatives later claimed the message had been sent under duress.

Andrew continues to deny all allegations against him.

Virginia Giuffre accused the former duke of sexual assault, alleging she was made to sleep with him on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Resurfaced emails last year also suggested that Andrew remained in contact with Epstein in early 2011. This contradicts his claim that he had cut ties in December 2010.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment on this story.

