Royal sleuths have discovered a big clue that Harry and Meghan could pay a visit to the childhood home of Princess Diana during their return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be staying in Birmingham, just an hour away from the the childhood home of the late Princess Diana, later this summer, whilst visiting the UK for events related to the 2027 Invictus Games.

Harry last stayed at Althorp when he returned to the UK for the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes in 2024.

And it wouldn’t be the first time they visited the country estate whilst in the UK…

The Sussexes are expected to visit the UK this summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s private trip to Althorp House

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare resurfaced a private visit to Althorp in 2022.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly took Meghan Markle to Princess Diana’s grave during a deeply personal trip to his late mother’s family home.

Harry wrote that it was Meghan’s first time at the burial site. He also said he left flowers at Diana’s grave.

He wrote: “I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother.”

According to Hello, the couple made the quiet journey to pay their respects at the Spencer family estate.

What happened during the Harry and Meghan Princess Diana visit?

Princess Diana’s grave sits in the centre of an oval lake at Althorp. Visitors need a boat to reach the island.

Harry said the crossing did not go smoothly. The boat got stuck in the mud before they reached the graveside.

Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, helped them continue. Harry recalled that he gave them “a little push” so they could carry on.

Harry said he silently asked his mother for guidance and to see things clearly. He later asked Meghan what she had prayed for.

He said she replied with the same notion.

Princess Diana’s childhood home is around an hour from where Harry and Meghan are expected to stay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry penned: “No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… Twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum. We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave.

“Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, and asked her for guidance and clarity.”

Why Althorp still fascinates royal watchers

Althorp was Princess Diana’s childhood home. Yet the public cannot directly visit her grave, even when the estate opens.

Visitors cannot access the island itself. Instead, they can pay their respects at a temple on the grounds.

The memorial allows people to leave floral tributes and messages.

A representative for Harry and Meghan has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Prince William shares new Earthshot message as he admits ‘the challenge can still feel immense’

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