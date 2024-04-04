Sharon Osbourne’s savage advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as pair ‘turn up at the opening of an envelope’

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting some serious guidance – though the person giving it might not exactly be an expert on the royals. Although, she has been dubbed her own kind of royalty…

The ‘Queen of Darkness’ and recent Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne has shared her advice for Meghan and Harry in a candid chat.

Sharon wasn’t afraid to admit that Americans are “sick” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as she weighed in on their antics.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are receiving some straightforward advice (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Sharon Osbourne shares advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In a candid chat with TalkTV, Sharon said: “I think they’ve got to stop making themselves so accessible. It’s like, you know, they turn up the opening of an envelope, and I think that they’ve got to really pull back.

Less is more, and I don’t think they’ve heard that.

“Less is more, and I don’t think they’ve heard that.”

When asked whether she thinks America is “sick” of the Sussexes, she admitted: “Listen, I think so.

Sharon Osbourne has had a successful career as a musical talent manager (Credit: YouTube)

Sharon Osbourne on TalkTV

“I think that, you know, they’ve tried so many different things, you know, a production deal, their podcasts…”

She added: “I mean, what else are they going to do? They’ve tried a bit of everything, and nothing’s worked so far.”

Sharon also shared her thoughts on Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard: “I think it depends. Everything depends on what she’s flogging.

“If it’s good quality and it’s at a reasonable price. Why not? It could work.”

Sharon Osbourne has shared her thoughts on the royal family (Credit: TalkTV / Youtube)

Meghan Markle new lifestyle brand

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex launched a new Instagram account to promote her new lifestyle brand, America Riviera Orchard.

Her social media launch, alongside a clip of Meghan cooking in her kitchen, came in March, with stories swirling that documents were filed in February with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Reports claimed the documents sought to register the American Riviera Orchard name as well as trademark protection for goods including textiles, cutlery, jellies, jams, marmalades and assorted food spreads.

In March, a source claimed to Closer: “She’s doing a great job of putting on a big show of being very confident, but the truth is she’s dealing with a whole lot of anxiety.

“She is betting millions on this and has used every possible connection she could think of, not to mention all her creative juices. If it doesn’t succeed, it will be devastating.”

Read more: ‘Perfectly possible’ William and Harry could reunite ‘next week’ amid ‘game-changing’ cancer diagnoses

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.