Princess Eugenie and Beatrice ‘fear they could be tarred’ with Andrew crisis ‘for rest of their lives’

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly not too happy following the release of Scoop, a Netflix film about their father Prince Andrew.

Back in 2019, the disgraced royal took part in an infamous Newsnight interview with host Emily Maitlis. And just this week, Netflix dropped a drama, Scoop, about the interview. What’s more, Beatrice herself is featured in the film, played by Charity Wakefield.

However, it’s now been claimed that both Beatrice and Eugenie “fear they could be tarred” with their father’s scandal “for the rest of their lives”.

Andrew’s daughters are reportedly not too happy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beatrice and Eugenie have ‘fears’ over Prince Andrew crisis

Prince Andrew got the world talking after his 2019 interview on Newsnight. In the interview, he talked about his controversial friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal also spoke about Virginia Roberts Giuffre and the sexual assault allegations she made against him. Andrew has always denied the allegations and his lawyers called Giuffre’s lawsuit “frivolous”. But in 2022, the Duke settled the civil case for a reported £12 million, without accepting liability.

Despite Scoop being released recently, later this year another show about Andrew’s interview will be released. The Amazon limited series A Very Royal Scandal will tell the story from the point of view of interviewer Emily Maitlis.

But it seems the Netflix show and the upcoming TV series about the interview has ruffled a few feathers. And it’s been claimed that daughter Beatrice is “devastated”.

The sisters feel the scandal will follow them ‘for the rest of their lives’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beatrice ‘devastated’ by dad-inspired TV shows

Speaking to OK!, a source claimed: “Bea feels like this has set her back a few steps just as everything was going right for her within the royal family.”

Apparently Beatrice was focused on her charitable endeavours. And the Netflix show and upcoming Amazon TV series are the “last thing she needed”.

She believes it will stir everything up for no reason and nobody will let her live it down.

What’s more, it’s been reported she is “dreading” the release of the Amazon TV series. This is because she apparently reckons she will “feature more heavily in it”.

The source alleged: “She believes it will stir everything up for no reason and nobody will let her live it down. To say she is upset is an understatement – she’s devastated.”

Prince Andrew had an infamous interview on Newsnight (Credit: BBC)

Beatrice and Eugenie ‘wish the whole thing would go away’

Despite the ‘setback’, the insider claimed that Beatrice is a “resilient young woman”. They also alleged that she is trying to “stay focused” but it has reportedly been “tough” her.

Both girls wish the whole thing would just go away

The source also noted how Eugenie and her pals have been there for support amid the Prince Andrew crisis. Eugenie has also reportedly been “putting on a very brave face”.

The insider went on: “Both girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] wish the whole thing would just go away but fear they could be tarred with this brush for the rest of their lives. It’s difficult to see them like this.”

What is Scoop about?

Netflix describes Scoop as: “The inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen’s ‘Favourite son’.

“From navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw dropping interview itself.

“SCOOP is the insider account of the inner workings of the Palace and the BBC, twin bastions of the British Establishment, spotlighting the journalists whose tenacity and guts broke through the highest of ceilings. And into the inner sanctum and calculations of a man with everything to lose.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: Prince Andrew’s ‘front and centre’ recent royal appearance explained as Prince William forced to miss event

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.