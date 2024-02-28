Prince Andrew’s ‘front and centre’ recent royal appearance explained as Prince William forced to miss event

Prince Andrew stepped out for a service among other members of the royal family this week as Prince William was forced to pull out of the event.

On Tuesday, the Duke of York, 64, attended a memorial service for the late King Constantine. The Prince of Wales pulled out of the appearance due to a “personal matter,” Kensington Palace said.

Andrew’s appearance at the service was described as being “front and centre” as a royal reporter explained his attendance despite no longer being a working royal.

Prince Andrew and Prince William news

On Tuesday, Andrew smiled alongside other members of the royal family as they attended the service at St George’s Chapel.

He attended alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne. Queen Camilla was also in attendance, with Andrew sitting just seats away from her on the front row.

Speaking on GB News on Wednesday, royal reporter Cameron Walker explained Andrew’s appearance.

He said: “[Prince Andrew] wasn’t just leading the march, he was also front row of the service, sat five seats away from Her Majesty The Queen, so he was very much front and centre in the spotlight.

“I understand that it was actually the Greek Royal Family that invited Prince Andrew, rather than the British Royal Family.

“Prince Andrew is also still a member of the private Windsor family and this was a private thanksgiving service for King Constantine of Greece.

“Because it wasn’t an official event, as a non-working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew was entitled to attend.”

Meanwhile, he added: “Clearly he is going to take any opportunity because we know Prince Andrew’s character to attend an event such as this.”

Cameron said that the royal family likely knew Andrew would attend. He said: “Clearly, the royal household would have known, there were lots of cameras there. In fact, there were lots of fixed points set up for the journalists to be there and see which members of the royal family were going to be there.”

It comes after Kensington Palace confirmed that William would not attend the service.

Prince William pulls out of service

The palace said William’s absence was due to a “personal matter”. However, they confirmed that his wife Kate, Princess of Wales – who is recovering from abdominal surgery – continues to be doing well.

King Constantine, the previous King of Greece and also William’s godfather, passed away in January of last year at the age of 82.

