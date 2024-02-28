King Charles and Camilla pay tribute following tragic death of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband at 45

King Charles and Camilla have paid tribute following the news of royal Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband’s death.

It was confirmed Tuesday (February 27) by Buckingham Palace that Thomas Kingston had passed away aged 45 on Sunday (February 25). He was the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and married Gabriella in 2019.

And in a statement, King Charles and Queen Camilla said they are sending “heartfelt prayers” to Lady Gabriella after Thomas’ tragic and “shock” death.

Thomas Kingston sadly died this week (Credit: CoverImages)

King Charles pays tribute after news of royal’s husband’s death

British financier Thomas was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire, located 100 miles west of London. According to the BBC, a cause of death has not been determined but no suspicious circumstances or other parties are said to be involved.

A palace spokesperson said on Tuesday (February 27): “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

“In particular, their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

The couple are sending ‘heartfelt prayers’ to Lady Gabriella (Credit: CoverImages)

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband

Lady Gabriella, 42, is the only daughter of Prince Michael of Kent. He is the first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II. Gabriella and Thomas tied the knot at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May 18, 2019. Guests at their wedding included the late Queen, Prince Harry and also Pippa Middleton.

In a statement with Mr Kingston’s family, Lady Gabriella also confirmed the news of his death. She said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.”

She then added: “Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

King Charles ‘reduced to tears’ over cancer support

In other King Charles news, the royal was seen at work for the first time last week since his cancer diagnosis – revealing he had been “reduced to tears” over the public’s support.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch has cancer. It came after a visit to the hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate. However, they didn’t specify what type of cancer he has. However last week, Charles was back at work as he held an audience with Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles back at work

On Wednesday (February 21) Charles appeared in good spirits for his meeting with the prime minister. Wearing a blue pinstriped suit, the King looked relaxed as he sat down with Rishi to catch up.

The monarch also opened up about how much he appreciated the messages he received amid his cancer diagnosis. He revealed: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards, it’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Read more: Prince Harry shares rare update on children Archie and Lilibet as he talks becoming an American citizen

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.