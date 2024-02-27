Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather due to ‘personal matter’

In Prince William news, the royal has been forced to pull out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine, his godfather.

King Constantine, the last King of Greece, passed away in January of last year at the age of 82.

Prince William news: Royal unable to attend memorial service for his godfather

A memorial service for the late King Constantine is taking place today (Tuesday, February 27) at Windsor Castle.

Prince William, 41, was meant to be giving a reading at the service for his late godfather.

However, Kensington Palace has confirmed that he has been forced to pull out of attending due to a “personal matter”.

The future king rang the Greek royal family, who are attending the service, to inform them that he can’t attend.

However, the Palace didn’t elaborate further on what the personal matter is, though they confirmed that Kate Middleton is doing well after her abdominal surgery.

Prince William news: Royals’ behaviour sparks concern

The news comes just days after William’s behaviour at an investiture at Windsor Castle sparked concern from royal fans.

As he presented an MBE to charity worker Suzanne Hutchinson, he dropped the award.

However, he quickly picked it up and pinned it to her outfit.

In a video shared by Sky News, William appeared to be swaying from side to side too. This left some fans concerned.

“Is William alright? Just asking,” one fan tweeted. “Very unsteady on his feet for a short stand. Concerning,” another said.

“Something seems really off. He seemed really nervous,” a third wrote.

William facing ‘heavy burden’ amid Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that William is facing a “heavy burden” amid the King‘s recent cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on GB News recently, former royal butler Paul Burrell said: “My thoughts are with the King and I wish him a very speedy and full recovery. I know from personal experience that this impact is on the whole family and in this case, it’s on the whole nation.

The host of the show then pointed out that it was a “heavy burden” to fall on William.

“Yes, well it’s not William’s time yet,” Paul said. “He thought he’d have at least another ten years to grow his family and to live a happy family private life with Kate at Adelaide cottage and then probably Royal Lodge in the future.

“It’s not his time and I think this is a great burden for William to think about,” he then added.

