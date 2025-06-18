Congratulations are in order for X Factor star David Heath – the Eton Road singer has become a dad for a second time.

David, 39, took part in the third series of the ITV singing series which was on the box in 2006 and won by Leona Lewis. Eton Road – which also comprised of Anthony Hannah, Danny Morris, David Heath and Jay Edwards – made it to Week 7 of the series, finishing in fifth place.

But now David has revealed the birth of daughter Honey, who arrived into the world by surrogate.

David Heath was a member of the Eton Road X Factor lineup in 2006 (Credit: YouTube)

X Factor star become dad again

David, who posts on the ScouseDads Instagram account, recently shared a clip of video of the newborn.

The short clip showed Honey moving her arm – and blessed with a head full of gorgeous dark hair!

The post’s caption read: “Welcome to the world… OUR DAUGHTER! Honey Arblaster Heath. 16/06/25. 6Ib 10oz. 13:07pm.”

It continued: “She entered the world four days earlier than planned but Sarah [their surrogate] and Honey are doing absolutely fine.”

Dance and fitness instructor David and his partner Sam are already parents to son Jude, who turns two next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam & David ‍‍ (@scousedads)

How followers reacted to David Heath baby news

The couple’s supporters were delighted by David’s update, with many sharing their experiences of childbirth in the comments section.

Amid the anecdotes, scores of social media users also expressed their approval for the new tot’s name.

“Oh how wonderful! And that name! Congratulations to you all!” enthused just one such follower.

“Congratulations! And the cutest name!” chipped in another.

She looks as sweet as her name.

And a third person also added: “Congratulations. She looks as sweet as her name.”

Meanwhile, in response to one commenter who focused on the role of the egg donor, the boys said: “Massive thanks to: Our amazing egg donor; Our incredible surrogate, the midwives, theatre team, and everyone at the fertility clinics. However, it takes a man to create life too, babes. Without sperm, there’s no embryo. It’s simple biology, takes both male and female to make it happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam & David ‍‍ (@scousedads)

David and Sam announced they would be becoming fathers again back in March.

A social media post read: “Chapter 2… June 2025. The secret is finally out and baby number 2 is on their way. We couldn’t be happier! Your dads and big brother can’t wait to meet you.”

And alongside footage of their gender reveal party, David said: “We’re having a……… We couldn’t be happier! We’ve been through so much as a family this last couple of months and it was so nice to have something positive to happen.”

ScouseDads larking about on TikTok (Credit: TikTok)

‘Selfless choice’

Paying tribute to their surrogate, they added: “17 weeks and counting and things just started feeling real.

“As always, we couldn’t have done this without Sarah, our absolute rock in all of this and the selfless choice her and her family made when they offered to help us have a family of our own.

“Thank you to everybody involved in making the day as special as it was and all our cards and gifts for baby’s arrival.”

