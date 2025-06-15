Dermot O’Leary on confronting Simon Cowell over lack of airtime on X Factor: ‘I don’t think I’m in the show enough’

This Morning favourite Dermot O’Leary previously revealed why he was forced to confront Simon Cowell during their X Factor days.

TV presenter Dermot hosted the iconic ITV singing competition for eight years. He ended up leaving in 2015 and was replaced by Olly Murs and the late Caroline Flack.

A year later though, Dermot – who is hosting Soccer Aid today (June 15) – was brought back by Simon to host the show again. But according to Dermot, he was not too happy when he returned – and he soon called out Simon…

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary’s shock at lack of airtime

In 2020, Dermot shared that he previously confronted show boss Simon over his lack of screen time on X Factor.

“You’re watching the show one day and going: ‘I’m not in any of this,'” Dermot told The Sun.

Recalling his confrontation with Simon, Dermot added: “He does that great Simon thing where you walk into his house and you’re like: ‘Stick to the plan, say what you want to say.’ And then you sit down, you’re going through it and he goes: ‘Do you want some chicken pie?’ And in your head, you’re like, actually, I really like chicken pie.”

Presenter Dermot continued: “The most delicious chicken pie you’ve had in your life turns up and you have this thing and you go: ‘I don’t think I’m in the show enough.’ He goes: ‘Yeah, I totally agree. Yeah, ­absolutely.’ Then you go: ‘Great, now I can just have a great time,’ because he’s great company.”

Dermot on why he really quit The X Factor

Dermot also previously revealed the real reason he initially left X Factor.

Talking to Event magazine in 2019, Dermot recalled not knowing if his contract was going to be renewed, reportedly just weeks before the show started.

“I made a call to ITV and was told I might be doing it but I might not,” he claimed.

“I’d done eight years there very successfully, and I thought, I’m not playing these games any more. So I called ITV and told them to count me out. Saying ‘no’ was the only power I had.”

