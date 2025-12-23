‘Wonderful note’ Meghan Markle gave to Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick

Meghan Markle sent Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick a “wonderful note of gratitude” following his help over her late dog, Guy.

The Duchess of Sussex heartbreakingly announced the death of her beloved beagle, Guy, earlier this year.

But, some years ago, Meghan and Prince Harry called on Noel for some help with Guy.

Meghan Markle sadly lost her dog Guy (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle calls on Supervet

Back in January, Meghan paid tribute to the pooch, who had been by her side through her acting career in Suits, her marriage to Prince Harry and her early years of motherhood.

Sharing a montage of adorable photos, the duchess wrote: “In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love. They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

‘I have cried too many tears to count’

She went on to explain: “He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.”

“I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so,” she added.

Meghan concluded her message: “I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know.”

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick treated Meghan Markle’s dog (Credit: Channel 4)

‘The duke and duchess sat on the floor’

Noel Fitzpatrick, who rose to fame on his Channel 4 Supervet series, has now opened up about his experience with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their dear dog back in 2017.

He told The Times: “Meghan rang me from Canada, where she was living at the time, to say Guy, her beagle, had escaped and had been found with two busted wrists. Would I operate? I agreed and she brought him over. The duke and duchess sat on the floor. We had cake. Guy was fixed.”

I had a wonderful note of gratitude from Meghan, which was sweet.

Noel went on to reveal: “He lived until January this year and I had a wonderful note of gratitude from Meghan, which was sweet.”

