Meghan Markle revealed her surprise friendship with Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick as she announced the death of her dog Guy last night (January 7).

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share the devastating news about her pet. Her caption was accompanied by a montage capturing all the special moments she and her husband Prince Harry shared with Guy.

While reflecting on Guy’s life, she expressed her gratitude to Noel and his team. She also revealed they helped to save Guy following an accident before her short-lived move to the UK.

Meghan Markle announces death of dog Guy

The 43 year old penned a long caption in which she paid tribute to her friend and Guy’s vet Noel. He had treated the dog after a gruesome accident in 2017 for “several months”.

Meghan adopted the beagle from a dog rescue in 2015 and named him Guy because he was referred to as “the little guy”. Meghan wrote: “He was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

She has also revealed that Guy featured in Suits, he was with her when she got engaged and when she got married. “When I became a mom…. he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort,” the caption continued.

Meghan thanks Noel Fitzpatrick

Recalling a scary accident Guy met with years ago and Noel’s role in his recovery, Meghan wrote: “He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic.

I will always be grateful to Noel and his team.

“Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.”

She added: “I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so.”

Guy is featured in Meghan’s upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which hits the streaming platform on January 15.

Vet was at Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Meghan and Harry are thought to have become close to Noel during Guy’s treatment. The couple clearly thought so highly of Noel that the vet was also in attendance at their wedding in 2018, although he didn’t stay until the end.

He told Daily Mail in 2020: “It was a magnificent occasion and also incredibly humbling. I was thinking, what is a farmer’s son doing here? What am I doing here? It was a real case of imposter syndrome. I felt truly honoured, but anyway, I decided to leave.”

Noel is an Irish veterinary surgeon from Surrey, best known for appearing in the telly show The Supervet.

