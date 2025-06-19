Wincey Willis, the first female weather presenter on ITV, sadly died back in December, it was announced last night (Wednesday, June 18).

Tributes have poured in for the TV star, who made her ITV debut in 1983.

Weather presenter Wincey Willis dies aged 76

Last night, it was announced that Wincey died on December 19, 2024, following a battle with dementia.

The former Good Morning Britain star was 76 years old.

Wincey began her media career behind the scenes at Radio Tees in Stockton-on-Tees in 1975. She then made the move to screen after being invited to audition for the position of weather presenter for Tyne Tees regional TV.

A year later, she landed her own TV show on Granada titled Wincey’s Pets.

In 1983, she was recruited by TV executive Greg Dyke as part of a major overhaul to rescue TV-am’s ratings.

This made her ITV’s first female weather presenter. Her recruitment also saw Good Morning Britain’s ratings overtake those of BBC Breakfast Time.

Wincey Willis’ life and career

The 80s also saw Wincey appear alongside Anneka Rice in the hugely popular Treasure Hunt.

Wincey left TV-am in 1987 and largely focused on conservation afterwards, volunteering to help aid endangered species around the world.

At one point, she even camped on a beach in Greece for six months to help protect the local turtle population.

She published three books between 1986 and 1998, and briefly returned to the world of media in 2010, hosting a morning radio programme on BBC Hereford & Worcester. She hosted the show until 2012.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementia, and she moved back up north to Sunderland.

She passed away in December 2024, however, news of her death was only announced this week.

Tributes pour in for Wincey

Following news of her death, tributes have poured in for Wincey.

“Many will remember Wincey as the bright, bubbly breakfast weather girl and broadcaster who lit up our screens with Anneka Rice in Treasure Hunt in the 1980s. But to those of us lucky enough to know her personally, she was so much more than a familiar face on TV. Wincey was warm, wickedly funny, fiercely loyal, and endlessly curious about the world and the people in it,” friends of Wincey tweeted.

“She had a gift for storytelling and a heart big enough to hold countless friends, animals, and adventures. Whether she was speaking up for wildlife, supporting a good cause, or simply sharing a bottle of wine and a good laugh, she made you feel seen and valued. Wincey was a one-off, a true original, and her absence leaves a space that can never be filled. We’re honoured to have called her our friend. x Rest well, Wincey. You brought joy to many and will never be forgotten.”

“Oh man that’s such sad news – she was always great fun reading the weather, you felt like you knew her. RIP Wincey,” another fan said.

“Oh Crikey Wincey!! I had no idea she had passed. Used to love her on TV. Always bright and cheerful,” another wrote.

A third then tweeted: “Oh no, she was a familiar figure in my north east childhood. RIP Wincey.”

