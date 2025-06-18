Good Morning Britain in chaos as alarms blast and hosts ‘very unsettled’ by surprise guest

Good Morning Britain was thrown into temporary chaos today (Wednesday, June 18) as an alarm sounded, leaving the show hosts more than a little unnerved.

However, the alarms blaring throughout the Good Morning Britain studios and the warning messages flashing on screen turned out to be not as serious as first thought…

Some strange things happened on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid hosting. However, things too a bit of a turn during a chat with entertainment presenter Richard Arnold.

As they discussed the new Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic Park: Rebirth, which comes out next month, alarms suddenly went off in the studios. As the studio’s lights flashed between red and green, two handlers carrying baby dinosaurs walked on set.

At the bottom of the screen, a message read: “WARNING! DINOSAURS LET LOOSE.”

“Those alarms aren’t very settling… slightly unnerving,” Richard Arnold remarked.

A dinosaur appeared! (Credit: ITV)

Dinosaurs appear and alarm rings on Good Morning Britain today

To make things all the more bizarre, a dinosaur then walked into the studio. “That is magnificent!” Richard cried as the dinosaur lumbered in.

“I mean I don’t know about you Susanna, I’ve worked with worse!” he then quipped, drawing laughter from his co-star.

I’ve worked with worse!

“I’ll tell you what, we look at these things as almost like artificially creative monsters. They were real! They were exactly like that,” Richard then added.

“It takes you back to the wonderment watching that first film way back when!” Richard Arnold added.

“It wasn’t a moment of wonderment when we first saw a velociraptor, it was a moment of terror!” Susanna then joked.

A baby dinosaur featured on the show too (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over dinosaur segment

Some viewers were loving the fact that they had some dinosaurs on the programme this morning. But others not so much…

“That dinosaur robot thing is adorable! Make it a regular guest,” one fan tweeted. “That’s not just any dinosaur…that’s Blue!” a fan of the movies added.

However, some viewers weren’t impressed.

“Quiet news day?” one viewer asked. “How much has ITV taken to promote this Jurassic World garbage? Surprised #lorraine wasn’t interviewing a dinosaur puppet and its handlers. What? Oh – #gmb beat her to it. What utter dross,” another fumed.

