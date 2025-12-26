Where are the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral now? Shock death aged 33; sex worker scandal; star who branded film ‘a dud’

Four Weddings and a Funeral was one of the biggest films of the 1990s – but where are the cast now?

Released in 1994, the romantic comedy follows commitment-phobic bachelor Charles, played by Hugh Grant, who ends up coming across an American woman called Carrie (Andie MacDowell) at numerous social occasions, including four weddings and one funeral.

The flick – which airs tonight (December 26) on BBC One – was an instant hit and garnered numerous awards, and went on to gross more than £200 million at the box office. So, over 30 years since its release, ED! is taking a look at where the beloved cast are now…

Hugh has gone on to have a stellar career (Credit: BBC)

Four Weddings and a Funeral cast now: Hugh Grant

Hugh cemented his fame playing Charles in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Since then, he’s become a bonafide romcom king, appearing in films such as Richard Curtis’ Bridget Jones’ Diary triolgy, Notting Hill and Love Actually.

The heart-throb, now 65, found himself in hot water in 1995 though, when he was arrested after being caught with sex worker, Divine Brown. At the time, he had been dating Elizabeth Hurley for more than a decade.

Hugh later claimed the scandal was down to his lack of confidence as an actor, and said he was “not in a good frame of mind” when he was caught in a compromising position with her in his car on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard.

Speaking about Four Weddings, Hugh previously revealed that he thought the film would bomb. “It’s true that we were all sure we’d made a giant turkey till the film had its first previews. I was clearly wrong and the film changed my life,” he said.

He added: “It was the beginning of a happy friendship with Richard Curtis.”

Charlotte (right) sadly died following an asthma attack (Credit: Shutterstock)

Charlotte Coleman

Charlotte Coleman played the sister of Charles called Scarlett. For her role, Charlotte was nominated for the BAFTA Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Tragically, in 2001, when she was just 33 years old, Charlotte died at her home in London after leaving her parents’ house due to her feeling ill. She died following an asthma attack.

Charlotte also had to deal with the death of her boyfriend, Jonathan Laycock, when she was just 19. He died in a cycling accident, and the ordeal had a huge impact on Charlotte. She went through periods of depression, and developed the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia.

Andie has continued to act (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Four Weddings and a Funeral cast: Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell, 67, was already an established actress before she appeared in Four Weddings and a Funeral as Carrie. She had roles in the likes of Green Card and Groundhog Day.

The actress has since continued to have an illustrious career, appearing in the likes of Footloose, Magic Mike XXL and Ready or Not?.

The star ended up quitting being an actor (Credit: YouTube video)

David Bower

Four Weddings and a Funeral was actor David Bower’s first film, in which he played David, the brother Hugh Grant’s Charles.

David – who is deaf and played a deaf character in the movie – had a brief career as an actor following Four Weddings and a Funeral’s release. However, by 2010, he was serving as creative director of the Signdance Collective.

Speaking to BBC that year, David, now 55-56, opened up about why he quit acting, and heartbreakingly revealed he “couldn’t find the parts”.

“People ask me why I gave up film acting. I didn’t give it up. I just couldn’t find the parts,” he candidly shared. David went on: “I’m hoping that one day deaf actors will be able to play all kinds of parts, not just deaf people.”

She played Henrietta (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anna Chancellor

Anna Chancellor, now 60, was best known for playing Henrietta in Four Weddings and A Funeral. After the movie was released, Anna went on to have a successful career on both stage and screen.

Tragically, in September 2023, her daughter Poppy died aged 36. Her death followed a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia. Poppy was diagnosed just months earlier after she suffered with infections from having her wisdom teeth taken out.

Talking about her daughter in 2025, Anna told The Bath Magazine: “I was incredibly lucky to have had Poppy as my child. Our relationship was very unusual. We were always very, very close. I admired her even when she was very young. She was the naughtiest child. But she made me laugh. She was so funny, properly witty.”

James starred in the Vicar Of Dibley alongside Dawn French (Credit: BBC)

James Fleet

Now 73, James played Tom in Four Weddings and a Funeral and went on to portray the equally bumbling Hugo in The Vicar Of Dibley. He has also appeared in Grange Hill, The Bill and Coronation Street.

Most recently, he appeared in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte, a Bridgerton spin-off.

He played Gareth in the film (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Callow

Simon Callow was a well-known theatre actor before taking on the role of Gareth in Four Weddings and a Funeral. He was one of the first actors at the time to come out as gay. And, in 2007, he was named the 28th most influential gay man in the UK by The Independent.

The actor previously told The Guardian: “I was grateful that Gareth, my character in Four Weddings and a Funeral, died of [a heart attack while] Scottish dancing. When it came out in 1994, Aids was rampant. We’d just had Philadelphia, an honourable film with noble intentions, but once again homosexuality was identified with disease. Disease and prison were the two ways most people thought about gay people. Gareth didn’t give a toss about any of that. He died from an excess of joy and generosity, which was a wonderful thing.”

Now aged 76, Simon was awarded a CBE in 1999 for his services to acting. He has continued his career too, appearing in the likes of Death in Paradise and Outlander.

John has gone on to have a successful career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Four Weddings and a Funeral cast: John Hannah

Scottish actor John Hannah played Matthew in the romcom and bagged a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Now 63, John’s career has seen him go Stateside, bagging roles in films like the Blockbuster The Mummy trilogy, as well as stints on TV shows including Cold Blood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

Rowan is a comedy legend (Credit: BBC)

Rowan Atkinson

Before playing Father Gerald in Four Weddings, Rowan Atkinson was already well known to thanks to playing the iconic Mr Bean.

Since then the comedy legend, now 70, has appeared in a range of different films. These include Love Actually, Scooby-Doo, The Lion King and Wonka. He’s currently on TV in Netflix series Man Vs Baby, a follow-up to 2022’s Man Vs Bee.

Kristin has been in numerous films since (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas, 65, played Charles’ friend Fiona in Four Weddings and a Funeral. She went on to win a BAFTA for her performance. However, like Hugh, she thought it was “a bit of a dud at first”.

The actress told Graham Norton on his chat show: “The only time I saw it I was all by myself in a cinema in Paris where there wasn’t anyone to laugh with, and I didn’t find the jokes particularly funny.

“But then I was then on a plane in days when everyone watched the same film and people were laughing so I thought, maybe I am mistaken, maybe it’s quite good.”

She’s continued to have an incredible career both on the stage and on the screen. In 1996, she landed an Oscar nomination for her role in The English Patient and in 2019, she appeared on the iconic sitcom Fleabag. She was also made a Dame by the late Queen, and appears in Apple TV’s cracking Slow Horses. In the show she plays Diana Taverner, boss of MI5.

Watch Four Weddings and a Funeral on Friday (December 26) at 10:15pm on BBC One.

Read more: Inside Hugh Grant’s rollercoaster love life – from Elizabeth Hurley to Anna Elisabet Eberstein

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.