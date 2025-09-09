Hugh Grant is one of the UK’s biggest stars – but it’s fair to say he’s had a rather wild love life.

The actor has been a staple on screens since the 1980s, and has appeared in several iconic flicks like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary and Love Actually.

But away from the movie sets, Hugh – who turns 65 today (September 9) – had often made the headlines thanks to his romances and relationships. Here, ED is taking a look inside Hugh’s relationship history.

They were the ‘it couple’ back in the day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hugh Grant and Liz Hurley

Hugh and Elizabeth Hurley first struck up a romance back in 1987 after meeting on the set of Remando Al Viento. Their 13-year relationship became one of the most high-profile romances at the time, and often made the headlines.

In 1995 though, their relationship hit a blip when Hugh was arrested after being caught having an affair with a sex worker. He later claimed this was down to his lack of confidence as an actor.

Shortly after, Hugh and Liz called it quits in 2000 – but the pair have remained on good terms though. In 2015, Hugh said on Watch What Happens Live: “The sex bit probably fizzled out, but now she’s my absolute best friend — number one person I call in a crisis.”

He dated the TV producer for a few years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Hugh Grant and Jemima Khan

In 2004, Hugh started dating TV and film producer Jemima Khan before calling it quits in 2007. The couple’s split was “amicable” with Hugh’s spokesman saying that he “has nothing but positive things to say about Jemima.”

According to The Standard: “The couple’s romance has never been a smooth affair. There have been rumours of break-ups, engagements and the constant suggestion that Grant’s continuing closeness to his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley posed a threat.”

Jemima also hinted that the reason for their break up was due to a broken gift he gave her.

“The watch given to me by a boyfriend when we first met packed up at the point at which the relationship had clearly run its course,” she said, via the Daily Mail.

“I took it as the clear signal I needed that our time was finally up, though of course I’d known that for months. Easier this, than to take responsibility for the decision myself.”

Hugh and Tinglan Hong

Hugh is believed to have struck up a romance with former restaurant waitress Tinglan in 2011, but they kept their on-and/off relationship super private.

In late 2011, Hugh became a first-time dad to daughter Tabitha with Tinglan. Their son, Felix, was born in February 2013 before they split for good, believed to be around that time.

He is happily married to Anna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hugh and Anna Eberstein

During his on-again, off-again relationship with Tinglan, Hugh was first linked to Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein in 2012. He welcomed his first child with Anna in September 2012, a son named John.

The pair – who have a 23-year age-gap – briefly split in 2013, but rekindled things shortly after and went on to welcome two daughters, one called Lulu in 2015 and one called Blue in 2018.

Going from strength to strength, in 2018, Hugh and Anna tied the knot. Following his wedding, Hugh told Reuters: “I still think it’s [marriage] a nonsense really and so does my wife by the way. But it just seemed like a nice cozy thing to do.”

Hugh on ‘nicest things that’s ever happened’ to him

Despite being private about his family life, in 2024, Hugh gushed about his wife on the smartless podcast. He said: “I just can’t believe she likes me.

“I’m a bit chatty compared to Swedish men. And she was married before to a very butch ski champion instructor or something.”

Meanwhile talking to PEOPLE in 2018, Hugh gushed about being a father. He said: “It was the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me…

“It’s just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it’s all enchanting.”

