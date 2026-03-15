Wheel of Fortune UK was hit with allegations of being ‘fixed’ last night (Saturday, March 14) after a contestant won a huge jackpot prize.

Daniel, a barrister, managed to win a huge prize of £44,150 – but some viewers weren’t convinced…

Graham hosted another episode of the show (Credit: ITV)

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What happened on Wheel of Fortune UK?

Last night’s edition of Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Graham Norton, saw a contestant win a huge cash prize.

Daniel was up against Lorraine and Nicole. He got off to a good start, racking up a prize pot of £3,000 by the end of the first part of the show.

Daniel continued his winning streak into the second part of the show and was able to play the holiday bonus round.

After guessing the name of a singer on the board (it was Gary Barlow), Daniel won a trip to Thailand! He explained that he and his wife never got a honeymoon due to COVID, so this would be a great opportunity to have their post-wedding getaway.

Daniel won big (Credit: ITV)

Daniel wins big on Wheel of Fortune UK

At the end of the third part of the show, Daniel had a prize pot of £12,700! Meanwhile, Nicola and Lorraine had £1450 and £1750 respectively, meaning Daniel was leagues ahead of them.

Before taking on the final puzzle, Daniel had a whopping £19,150 in his prize pot.

Daniel solved the final puzzle and managed to win a cash prize of £25,000! This meant that Daniel managed to walk away from last night’s show with £44,150!

A thrilled Daniel had almost forgotten that he’d won a trip to Thailand too.

Not a bad day at the office!

(Credit: ITV / ED comp)

Fans accuse show of ‘fix’

However, some grumpy viewers weren’t so impressed with Daniel’s achievements, with some going so far as to accuse the barrister of being an industry plant who had been brought in to win big.

“If there was ever a plant Daniels’s it, he’s too fast it’s suss. Not letting anyone else have a chance, ruining it for viewers as well,” one viewer fumed.

“#wheeloffortune love the reaction, I’d be jumping up and down, he just waved, hmmm,” another said.

“What a surprise, Daniel AGAIN he’s a plant, totally fixed £19,000 to others under £2,000 for other two. And he’s now playing for another £50,000 on top of his holiday. If they let him win, total scam,” a third wrote.

Sharing a picture of Graham Norton screaming, one fan tweeted: “Wheel of Fortune #wheeloffortune Graham Norton when someone other than Daniel won a prize. Well done, Nicole.”

“Daniel, putting me off #WheelofFortune Wheel of Fortune,” a fifth said.

“£44,000 he was a plant, calling it,” another added. However, there were plenty of fans who were thrilled for Daniel.

“£44,450 is a heck of a sum to win on Wheel Of Fortune. Well done to Daniel,” one said. “Ah well done Daniel. Well played,” another said.

Read more: Graham Norton fans in for bitter disappointment as show is given huge format change

The Wheel of Fortune is available to stream on ITVX now.

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