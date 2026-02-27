Graham Norton fans in for bitter disappointment as show is given huge format change

The Graham Norton Show faces a big format switch tonight that loyal viewers will immediately clock.

Will everyone be happy? Unlikely.

Graham remains firmly in his usual Friday night slot, but this is not a standard new episode of the BBC chat show.

The Graham Norton Show has been given a shake up tonight (Credit: BBC)

Instead of welcoming fresh guests onto the red sofa to promote their latest projects, tonight’s instalment takes a different approach.

Will you be tuning in…?

The Graham Norton Show tonight: All change

Regular viewers may quickly realise they have seen parts of this episode before. It definitely will be a case of déjà vu.

That is because it is a compilation of highlights from the current series rather than a brand new show.

It is ideal for anyone who missed earlier episodes, but those who tune in every week will recognise many of the standout moments.

Graham’s last new episode aired just last week, when he interviewed Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Garner and Benicio del Toro.

He was also joined by Charli XCX, with music from Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters.

Tonight’s programme looks back across series 33. And yes, this marks Graham’s 33rd run fronting the show – and there is a lot of best bits!

Who is on tonight?

Series 33 began in September and has featured an extensive list of A list names from film, television, music and beyond.

The BBC is airing two separate highlights episodes, one tonight and another next Friday.

Across these compilation shows, viewers can expect to see Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Domhnall Gleeson and Jodie Turner Smith.

Taylor Swift features in this week’s highlights show (Credit: BBC)

There will also be appearances from Julia Roberts, Colin Farrell, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, Bryan Cranston and Keira Knightley.

Other highlights include Malala Yousafzai, Glen Powell, Michelle Yeoh, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller and Glenn Close.

And that still is not the full list. Kate Winslet, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Thompson, Paul Rudd, Jack Black and Jessie Buckley complete the packed best bits line up.

Phew. That’s a lot!

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

While the format has shifted to a highlights special, the schedule has not.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight, Friday February 27, 2026.

The episode runs for 50 minutes and finishes at 11.30pm.

With so many major interviews squeezed into one show, viewers can expect a rapid fire run through some of the most talked about moments of the series.

Will there be time for the red lever chair? We doubt it!

