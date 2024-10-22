Warwick Davis makes first public appearance on red carpet with daughter since death of wife

Star of Harry Potter Warwick Davis made his first red carpet public appearance following the death of his wife, Samantha.

Warwick married fellow actor Samantha in 1991. She sadly died earlier this year in March aged 53. According to reports, it is believed that Samantha contracted sepsis after having decompression surgery on her spine. However, the reason for her death has never been confirmed.

The pair shared two children – son Harrison and daughter Annabelle.

Warwick’s wife died earlier this year in March (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Warwick Davis’ first public appearance since wife Samantha’s death

On Monday (October 21) night, Warwick and his daughter Annabelle, who is also an actor, made an appearance at the Pride Of Britain Awards in London.

Warwick looked smart in a velvet blazer paired with black trousers and shoes of the same colour. Beside him was his daughter Annabelle who wore an all-black outfit with a tweed blazer.

Posing on the red carpet with radiant smiles, it is both their first public appearance since Samantha died.

Warwick and daughter Annabelle make their first public appearance since Samantha’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I miss her hugs’

At the time of her death, husband Warwick paid tribute to Samantha.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” he said. “She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Warwick’s two children also shared a touching message. “Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers,” they said.

Samantha and Harrison added: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

