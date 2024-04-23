Warwick Davis’ daughter admits it’s ‘an extremely difficult time’ after mum Samantha’s death as family set up fund

Annabelle Davis, the daughter of Warwick Davis, has opened up about an “extremely difficult time” following her mum’s death.

Actor Warwick announced the death of his beloved wife Samantha last week. Sammy, who was 53, leaves behind actor Warwick and their two children – Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21.

And on Monday (April 22) Annabelle issued a heartfelt message about her mum – while revealing a new project that will continue her legacy.

Taking to her Instagram, the Hollyoaks actress shared a snap of her alongside her brother, dad, and late mum. In the caption, Annabelle revealed they had set up a JustGiving page called Sammy’s Helping Hands to raise funds for Little People UK.

In an emotional message to fans, she asked her followers to send their donations. Annabelle penned: “Our Mum, the kindest, most inspirational and loving Mumma we could have wished for, devastatingly passed away on March 24.”

She added: “While it’s an extremely difficult time for us, we’re humbled by everyone who has reached out to offer support & to express how Sammy impacted their lives. Dad wanted us to share the project that we have all started for Mum.

“Through her work with Little People UK, Sammy was passionate about helping younger members of the dwarfism community, in particular those of school age.”

Annabelle continued: “In order to continue the amazing work she did, we have set up ‘Sammy’s Helping Hands’, a Just Giving page. Find out more here. We understand times are hard. Simply sharing this message helps us spread awareness for the charity and the work they do. Thank you again for your kindness, love and support. We send love to you and your families.”

Warwick revealed that in recent years his wife’s mobility had become impaired. However, she was “determined that it would not impact her quality of life”. He also commented that with his wife by his side, he felt sure he could achieve anything. He added: “It was like having a super-power.”

In an official statement after actor Warwick had announced the death of his wife, the couple’s children shared their grief.

They joined their father in paying tribute, saying: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

