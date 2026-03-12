Warwick Davis’ new girlfriend Sponge ‘pictured for first time’ after she ‘helped him to love again’ following death of wife Sammy

Warwick Davis took his new girlfriend with him to collect his OBE, it’s been reported. And the woman only known as ‘Sponge’ has been pictured with him for the very first time.

This time last year, Warwick Davis was handed the BAFTA Fellowship Award. In his speech, he spoke about late wife Sammy – who died in 2024 – and a woman he affectionately called ‘Sponge’.

He said that Sponge had showed him that “life can still have meaning and for helping me to laugh and to love again”.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Now, it appears that Sponge accompanied Warwick to Windsor Castle this week. He was there to collect his OBE from HRH Prince William.

Warwick Davis’ family – including girlfriend Sponge (far right), it’s claimed – joined him at Windsor Castle (Credit: ITV)

Warwick Davis ‘takes girlfriend Sponge’ to Windsor Castle

According to The Telegraph, Warwick was joined at the palace by his mum, Susan, kids Annabelle, 28, and Harrison, 23, and his new partner. ED! has contacted Warwick’s reps for comment.

The group could be seen watching as Warwick was awarded the honour by Prince William. He was recognised in the King’s New Year Honours for services to drama and charity. Warwick co-founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 with his wife Sammy.

Warwick Davis with his children, Harrison and Annabelle (Credit: Instagram)

After the ceremony, Warwick posed for pictures with his children and sat down for an interview that was posted on the Kensington Palace Instagram page. He wasn’t seen posing for snaps with his new love, however.

Warwick Davis lost wife Sammy in 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

‘A lovely joint experience’

During the ceremony, Prince William bent down to speak to Warwick, so the pair were at eye level. Afterwards, the 56-year-old actor said: “It was lovely the way he came down to my level instead of standing and looking down at me.”

He added of his entourage: “Mum and my kids are here as well. It’s nice that they can all come and experience this because on your own, you have to go and recount the day, but it’s lovely having that joint experience.”

The actor also revealed details of his chat with Prince William (Credit: ITV)

Warwick also revealed that William was surprised he hadn’t already been given an honour by the royals. “The Prince of Wales said to me today: ‘Have you got one of these already?’ I said: ‘No, no.’ I was worried if I said yes, he’s say: ‘Well you’re not having this one!'”

Warwick added: “He said: ‘I’m really surprised, I thought you had one already,’ which is really nice.”

Read more: Huge sum Sammy Davis left to husband Warwick in her will ‘revealed’

Share your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.