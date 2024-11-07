Star of Harry Potter Warwick Davis sadly lost his wife, Samantha, back in March. The movie star married fellow actor Samantha in 1991.

Samantha died aged just 53. According to reports, Samantha contracted sepsis after having decompression surgery on her spine. Now, headlines claim she has left a huge chunk of money behind for her famous husband.

Samantha sadly died earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wife of Warwick Davis ‘leaves behind large sum in will’

Although Warwick is the most famous member of the family, it seems Samantha also had her own fortune – evidently, allowing her a large sum to leave behind to her loved ones.

Several publications claim that Warwick was the only trustee in Samantha’s will. According to documents seen by The Sun, Samantha’s estate was worth £536,830 when she died.

Reports claims that her final will was signed in 1998. Ultimately, this went unchanged for the remainder of her life.

Despite having a less famous acting career, Samantha was known for her roles in Through the Dragon’s Eye, ShortFellas and Honky Sausages. In addition, she also had an uncredited role alongside her husband in 1988 movie, Willow.

ED! has contacted Warwick Davis’ representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Warwick’s net worth is believed to be around $10m (£8m).

The star has a string of TV roles including hosting his hit ITV game show Tenable, which launched in 2016.

He famously played Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter franchise.

The couple both have acting backgrounds (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

Samantha Davis death

Previously, Warwick paid tribute to Samantha at the time of her death.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” he said. “She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Samantha and Warwick’s children, Annabelle and Harrison, added: “Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”

They concluded: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

