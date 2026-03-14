Identity of Warwick Davis’ girlfriend finally revealed and actor ‘couldn’t be happier’, two years on from death of wife Sammy

Warwick Davis’ girlfriend has finally been named as an American-born woman called Yvette, and it’s claimed the pair have “a lovely life together”.

Friends and family, including his grown-up children Annabelle and Harrison that he shared with late wife Sammy, are said to be thrilled for the Tenable host.

Friends and family are delighted to see Warwick Davis smiling again (Credit: Splash News)

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Warwick Davis’ girlfriend ‘Sponge’ named

According to The Sun, Warwick and Yvette – previously known only as Sponge – have been together for “over a year now”.

It’s unclear how they met, but she has accompanied him to a number of high-profile events.

Yvette, a pretty brunette, was by his side, as his formal date, as Warwick was awarded his OBE at Windsor Castle this week. She also attended the BAFTA Film Awards with him in London last month. As well as that, the pair were seen laughing and joking together at a Madness concert in Cornwall last July.

Despite attending a number of high-profile events with the 56-year-old actor, Yvette has managed to keep a low profile. It’s said that she “does not court the limelight”.

Yvette – standing next to son Harrison – was Warwick’s formal date at Windsor Castle this week (Credit: ITV)

‘Yvette is close with his children’

A source told the tabloid: “Warwick has been with Yvette for over a year now and they couldn’t be happier. She has no interest in being a public figure and — although she has accompanied Warwick to events — Yvette does not court the limelight.”

They went on to add: “Yvette is so proud of Warwick and loves to be by his side at events, but she will stand back and allow him to be in the ­spotlight.”

The source also revealed that Yvette has Harrison and Annabelle’s seal of approval, something that is doubtless important to Warwick.

They added: “Yvette is close with his children and they have a lovely life together. All anyone wanted was to see Warwick happy and he has that with Yvette.”

Warwick Davis on wife Sammy: ‘I miss her hugs’

Warwick first revealed that he was dating someone new at the BAFTAs in early 2025. At the time, he said that she had helped him to love again, following the death of his beloved wife Sammy.

Sammy sadly died following a cardiac arrest in March 2024. She was 53 years old.

In a statement announcing her death, Warwick said: “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Read more: Inside Warwick Davis’ life of love and loss: Baby loss, Sammy’s death and finding new love

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