Vogue Williams has spoken out about her shock run-in with an “aggressive” stranger who ‘screamed profanities’ at her children.

The TV star, 39, is a proud mum to three kids; six-year-old Theodore, Gigi, four, and Otto, three. She shares her children with husband Spencer Matthews, 36, – who she married in 2018.

However, Vogue has recently revealed that she was verbally attacked outside her children’s school by a total stranger.

Vogue Williams’ scary ordeal in front of children

Vogue recounted the “bizarre” incident on a recent episode of her Vogue & Amber podcast.

“We’re getting to cross the road, and it’s a one-way road but I had three kids on scooters, so I was trying to hold onto them,” Vogue told her co-host and sister Amber Wilson.

She went on: “We were standing on the road ready to cross and then this bike whizzed by and your man screamed at me ‘for [bleep]s sake!'”

Vogue fumed ‘don’t you dare’

Vogue – who was previously married to Brian McFadden – then shared her reaction and proclaimed: “I was like: ‘Don’t you dare swear in front of my children!’ I was forgetting I was right outside the school.

“I was like: ‘Don’t you dare shout bad language around my children’ and he was like: ‘Watch your [bleep]ing kids!’ and I was like: ‘You’re on the wrong side of the road.'”

The stranger ‘lost it’ in front of Vogue and her children

She continued: “He was going the wrong way up a one-way road. So not only was he wrong he also screamed profanities at my children and then I just shouted at him and was like, oh, that’s very close to the school! I never said bad words to him.

“I just think people lose it so quickly instead of being like, you know what she’s got three kids, she’s trying to get across the road and actually I’m going up a one-way road the wrong way.”

“Even if [you are] on a bike, you shouldn’t be doing it. And also, don’t swear at people you don’t know because it’s really bizarre.”

Co-host Amber then described the encounter as “aggressive” as she agreed with Vogue.

