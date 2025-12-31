Strictly pro Vito Coppola shares cryptic message about his ‘difficult’ year and people ‘no longer in his life’

Strictly favourite Vito Coppola has raised eyebrows with an uncharacteristically barbed Instagram post.

The star – who won the Strictly Christmas special – shared well wishes to his 445,ooo fans. The Italian-language post thanked those who had made his 2025 special. However, he also included a comment which suggested he may have fallen out with friends.

Vito thanked people, like Scarlett, for making his 2025 so special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Vito Coppola shares cryptic Instagram message

The professional dancer wrote: “This time I choose to write in Italian to thank not only a year that was different and in difficult ways, but above all to thank the people who were part of it. Thank you for making my year so right!

“I won’t mention any names because the people who have really been a part of my life know that… people who are always there completely unconditionally. I owe you the greatest thanks, because you taught me that with love, passion, dedication, sacrifice, persistence, perseverance and determination that we choose how to lead our lives.

“My biggest fortune is not what I do, what I accomplish or what I have materially. But it is to always be surrounded by people who give me love, so much love, so much that it even hurts sometimes. And to be part of something bigger than ourselves. That He gives us smiles and moments of shared happiness, that we will cherish forever in our hearts and, that define happiness!”

Vito then shared: “At the same time, I thank the people who chose not to be a part of my life anymore, because they taught me that we are all passersby and there is no right or wrong, there are only choices that define who we want to be. Sometimes you have to let the light in, after that there will be room for new people.”

He then added: Thank you 2025, I’m taking a lot of you with me in this new year, but I’m also leaving a lot on this last day, because it’s just like that! Life is wonderful and you should always live it to the fullest and without regrets.

“I am ready for you dear 2026, ready to learn, to rejoice, to cry, I am ready for everything, as long as I have the people I love by my side, who are my only great and eternal wealth!”

Vito was partnered with Ellie Goldstein for 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Followers react

Fans of Vito quickly flocked to the comment section to show their support for the Strictly star.

“What a beautiful message,” wrote one followers. “You know what is really important in life. Wishing you continued success in 2026, with a year ahead full of good health, love, light and laughter.”

“You speak from the heart Vito, and that is your superpower. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2026 for you and those you love,” added a second.

A third agreed: “Happy New Year you legend. Thank you for all the memories and for providing us all with so many joyful and special moments.”

Vito’s Strictly companions also sent well wishes.

Scarlett Moffatt, who was partnered with Vito for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, wrote: “So beautiful. The energy you give to everybody Vito you deserve the world. What people don’t see is you make an effort to get to know everybody, to learn everybody’s name, to say hello, to ask how people are. Hope 2026 brings you all your hopes and dreams you deserve it.”

Meanwhile, model Ellie Goldstein, who was partnered with Vito this year, added: “You are the kindest warmest caring person I know who gives the best hugs ever. So lucky to be starting 2026 with you.”

Vito and Ellie Leach won Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Vito’s Strictly Come Dancing journey

Vito Coppola joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, for the show’s 20th series, arriving from the Italian version.

He was initially partnered with Fleur East, with the pair becoming runners-up on his first go.

In 2023, he won the Glitterball Trophy after being paired with former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

Vito finished as runner-up once again in 2024, after being paired with Sarah Hadland.

