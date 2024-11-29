Strictly under fire over ‘unfair’ Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola song choice this weekend

Strictly star Sarah Hadland is in hot water as fans of the programme are questioning whether she and her partner Vito Coppola are being treated fairly.

In fact, some viewers think that Strictly’s latest move implies that there is ‘favouritism’ at play.

Sarah and Vito’s latest song choice has left fans unimpressed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest

It has been revealed that Sarah and Vito are set to perform a Charleston to Popular from Wicked. Wicked, as you have likely seen in recent months, has been highly publicised due to the musical being made into a high-profile feature film by Universal Pictures, which was released earlier this month.

In wake of the announcement, some fans of the show couldn’t help but share their excitement… whilst others were less than impressed.

One penned: “Sarah coming for a 40!!”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Another agreed: “Sara and Vito are going to provide another ICONIC performance for us.”

“Omg a Charleston and dancing to popular Sarah and Vito my god this has got to be a 40,” exclaimed a third.

Elsewhere, other fans of the show felt that the song choice wasn’t fair.

Sarah and Vito are set to perform to a Wicked song (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola announcement

One pointed out: “Oh look, Sarah and Vito are given a song from probably the biggest musical about just now as the film has just come out. They have never had a dodgy theme or song this whole season. The favouritism is clear in my opinion.”

Another agreed: “I agree 100%. Other contestants get inappropriate songs for their dances or not as popular or powerful. Good song makes a lot of difference.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote online: “Seems particularly unfair that one person gets a dance everyone loves to a song that is extremely in the public eye at the moment, while someone else gets a dance the public can never be bothered with to a musical that is pretty unknown.”

Meanwhile, another viewer defended the couple, insisting: “Someone was going to get Wicked, it’s not Sarah and Vito’s fault. Also there’s loads of other good musicals, SIX, West Side Story, Mary Poppins etc.”

The duo performed a rumba to Chains by Tina Arena last weekend, which went down a storm with the judges.

Sarah and Vito even snagged 36 points out of a possible 40 – wow!

This Saturday (November 30) will be Musicals Week. This will be the last special of the series ahead of the impending final.

We’ll have to wait and see if their performance is popular with viewers… pardon the pun.

Read more: Inside Maura Higgins’ love life – ‘Snogging’ Pete Wicks, dating Giovanni Pernice and ‘stealing’ Love Island co-star

So, what do you think of Sarah and Vito’s song choice? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.