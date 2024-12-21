Vito Coppola has reunited with his former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Graziano Di Prima this week.

Graziano, 30, left the BBC show in July following allegations of gross misconduct. Graziano was accused of ‘kicking, hitting and spitting at’ Zara McDermott.

During an interview in August, he admitted to kicking the floor out of frustration during rehearsals with his celeb partner Zara. However, he said it was never his intention to kick her.

He denied the other allegations.

Graziano and Vito have reunited (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Vito Coppola reunites with Graziano Di Prima

Now months on, Graziano has been pictured with one of his former co-stars – Vito.

The 2024 series recently ended with Vito, 32, reaching the final with his celebrity partner Sarah Hadland. Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell won the series.

Ahead of Christmas, Vito and Graziano met up for a hot drink. A photo shared to Vito’s Instagram story showed the pair holding up their drinks to cheers as they beamed for the camera.

Vito shared a glimpse of his reunion with Graziano on Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

Over the top of the image, Vito wrote: “Amico mio ti voglio bene,” which translates to “my friend I love you”.

This isn’t the first time Vito has shown support to Graziano. In November, Italian dancer Graziano opened up about dance and called it his “greatest passion”.

He wrote on Instagram: “After a period of reflection, I feel stronger than ever and eager to return to what I love most: dancing.

“The future is a whole world of new open windows, ready to welcome new dreams and new challenges, and I’m excited to continue this journey with even more determination and inspiration. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who is always there for me.”

Graziano left Strictly over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Graziano Di Prima vows to ‘dance again’

He added: “I’m thrilled to dance again with the same enthusiasm and dedication as always. See you soon, whether on stage or through new projects that I will be very excited to share with you.”

I feel stronger than ever and eager to return to what I love most: dancing.

In the comments, Vito gushed: “This video has moved me. Tears of joy that prove how much I love you. I miss you. One step at a time my friend.”

In August, Graziano did his first interview since stepping away from Strictly. He had moved back to Italy to be with his family.

He told the MailOnline: “I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

