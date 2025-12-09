Vick Hope has unveiled a gorgeous new look just months after welcoming her first baby and fans can’t get enough of it.

The presenter became a mum for the first time in July when she gave birth to baby boy Micah. Vick shares the tot with her husband, superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

Since then, Vick has been keeping her smitten fans updated on the new chapter in her life. But recently, Vick made jaws drop after revealing a stunning new hairstyle.

Vick usually rocks a longer hairstyle (Credit: BBC)

Vick Hope shows off stunning new hairstyle

On Sunday (December 7) Vick took to her Instagram and shared a slew of gorgeous snaps from the 2025 Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The radio star looked sensational in a strapless plunging black dress – but it was Vick’s new hairstyle that got plenty of people talking.

Vick – who appeared on Strictly in 2018 – decided to ditch her long locks and cut off several inches, transforming her hair into a glossy and elegant bob.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vick Hope (@vicknhope)

‘Suits you so much’

She captioned the post: “BOB ON. All bob puns, jokes and loose references very welcome below, thank you in advance…”

Fans went wild over Vick’s new look and dished out the compliments in the comments section. One person said: “Suits you so much!”

Another gushed: “You’re so brave cutting all that lovely, long hair but it does look stunning.” A third chimed in: “Love the shorter haircut!”

She shares a baby son with Calvin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vick and Calvin’s family

Vick’s growing family with Calvin comes as they are said to be expanding their real estate empire. Calvin is reportedly transforming a quiet Gloucestershire village into his personal countryside kingdom, drawing comparisons to Ed Sheeran’s “Sheeranville”.

Having already spent around £15 million in the area, Calvin’s new five-bed Cotswold mansion, complete with a tennis court and pool, will serve as their UK base.

One local told The Sun in June: “Building work finally finished last week and we’re expecting Calvin and Vick to move in at the end of the summer. No expense seems to have been spared.”

Vick and Calvin also own Terra Masia. It’s the largest organic farm in Ibiza, and live part-time on the Spanish island.

Read more: Roman Kemp on being dumped by ex convinced he was having an ‘affair’ with Vick Hope

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know