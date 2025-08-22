Vick Hope has officially introduced baby Micah to the world, and the photos are every bit as heart-melting as fans hoped.

The Radio 1 star, 34, and her husband, superstar DJ Calvin Harris, 41, welcomed their first child together last month.

And now, Vick has shared an emotional tribute and a series of stunning snaps capturing their early days as parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vick Hope (@vicknhope)

Vick Hope shares new snaps of baby Micah

“Happy first month Micah. You are magical and we are so utterly besotted with you,” Vick wrote on Instagram alongside images of herself cradling Micah, Calvin holding their son and her parents meeting the newest family member.

Vick also revealed more details of his birth after the couple opted for a peaceful home water birth at their idyllic Ibiza farm.

“Our beloved baby boy Micah Nwosu Wiles completed his journey to us on Sunday 20th July in a beautiful, powerful home birth here in Ibiza, surrounded by love and nature and chickens,” she shared.

Photos show the glowing new mum in her birthing pool and snaps of her cradling her newborn in and around Calvin’s Ibiza vila.

One image shows a piece of placenta artwork proudly displayed in their home. The practice involves imprinting the placenta onto canvas or paper, capturing the organ’s unique pattern as a post-birth keepsake.

Calvin also posted a graphic image of the placenta before it was turned into capsules, a trend known as placentophagy.

While some claim it helps with postpartum recovery, there’s no scientific evidence backing up those claims. Still, the DJ praised his wife’s strength in the moment.

“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom,” he wrote. “Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

Vick Hope welcomed her first child with DJ Calvin Harris last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris

Meanwhile, fans and fellow celebs took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their newest arrival.

“Congrats beauty,” Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote.

“This looks so idyllic and I love the imprint of the afterbirth,” singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor gushed. “Congratulations to you all! Welcome, Micah.”

“Big Mic! What a delight. Congratulations again!” Celebrity Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu chimed in.

Vick began her maternity leave in May and headed to their Ibiza property shortly after. Fans had speculated she might give birth at the couple’s sprawling Gloucestershire mansion, but she opted for a more natural setting.

Last month, she showed off her bump in serene snaps captioned “June bloom,” wearing a bikini at their Balearic retreat.

The couple’s growing family comes as they expand their real estate empire. Calvin is reportedly transforming a quiet Gloucestershire village into his personal countryside kingdom, drawing comparisons to Ed Sheeran’s “Sheeranville”.

Having already spent around £15 million in the area, Calvin’s new five-bed Cotswold mansion, complete with a tennis court and pool, will serve as their UK base.

One local told The Sun, “Building work finally finished last week and we’re expecting Calvin and Vick to move in at the end of the summer. No expense seems to have been spared.”

Vick – who appeared on Strictly in 2018 – and Calvin also own Terra Masia. It’s the largest organic farm in Ibiza, and live part-time on the Spanish island.

Read more: New dad Calvin Harris shares his heartbreak after family pet is ‘murdered’

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!