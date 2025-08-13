New dad Calvin Harris has shared his heartbreak after revealing his pet rooster had been “murdered” by the neighbours’ dogs.

It’s been a huge few weeks for Calvin, as he welcomed his first child, Micah, on July 20, with wife Vick Hope. At the time he shared a bunch of sweet snaps and even gave an insight to what the birth was like.

But things have taken a tragic turn for the DJ’s family as he has taken to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that his pet chicken has been killed by dogs.

Calvin has had a huge few weeks (Credit: YouTube)

Calvin Harris ‘gutted’ over pet rooster’s death

Taking to Instagram, Calvin shared a photo of him, topless, holding Smokey the cockerel. The photo was taken back in May this year, when Calvin was promoting his music.

Heartbreakingly, Smokey had been a part of Calvin’s life ever since it was a little chick. And now the 41-year-old musician has been left devastated by his death.

He wrote: “RIP Smokey, we love you. I raised this lad from a chick to a majestic cockerel. Murdered by the idiot neighbours’ grimey dogs. Absolutely gutted.”

Over the top of the post, Calvin played the song My Love For You by Smokey Robinson – most likely a touching tribute to his chicken Smokey.

Calvin has been very open for his love for his pets as just over a year ago he posted a different Instagram video of his newborn chicks. He was asking fans for advice on how to keep them hydrated.

He said at the time: “I have tried some watermelon on the little fellas this morning and it went down a treat as expected. What keeps your newborn baby chicks hydrated? Let me know!”

So it’s clear losing his pet rooster is a huge loss for Calvin Harris.

Calvin was devastated at the death (Credit: Instagram)

Calvin welcomed his first baby weeks ago

The heartbreaking death of his pet rooster comes mere weeks after Calvin Harris revealed he had become a father.

The doting dad posted a carousel of images on social media, including some pretty gruesome ones. The first showed him cuddled up to their baby boy. Then another showed Calvin meeting Micah immediately after his water birth. A third showed Vick in the birthing pool.

But Calvin didn’t shy away from also showing an entire photograph of her placenta, the placenta being dried out and of the placenta capsules the couple shared.

He captioned the post: “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

Vick reshared the pics on her own Instagram Stories, adding: “My boys.”

Read more: Vick Hope reveals ‘truth’ behind worrying ‘collapse’: ‘I don’t think I can move’

Are you sad that Calvin Harris lost his pet rooster? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!