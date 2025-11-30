Roman Kemp on being dumped by ex convinced he was having an ‘affair’ with Vick Hope

Roman Kemp previously revealed he was dumped after his ex-girlfriend thought he was having an affair with Vick Hope.

Presenters Roman and Vick – who is on Countryfile today (November 30) – first struck up a friendship when they both worked on Capital Breakfast. And, a few years back, Roman rushed to help his good pal Vick during an awkward moment on the red carpet.

However, this didn’t go down well with a mystery woman whom Roman was dating at the time…

Roman Kemp ‘dumped’ by ex over Vick Hope

In 2017, Roman and Vick appeared on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

However, things took an awkward turn as Vick suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her “dress completely fell open”.

Talking to Metro in 2020, Roman said: “Obviously I’ve seen it, so I’ve run over and helped her out, done up the back again. So that’s what all the photos that ended up in the newspaper were, just me helping Vick do her dress up again.”

‘It was mortifying’

Roman’s good deed didn’t go down well with his girlfriend at the time though. He explained: “The girlfriend I had at the time, the Greek girlfriend who had no idea what I do or my relationships with anyone, saw this photo, flipped out and then didn’t really like me again.”

I’m really sorry about that to cause the end of your relationship.

The TV star went on to reveal his girlfriend “basically broke up with me because she thought I was having an affair with Vick”.

Vick then issued an apology to her pal. She said: “I’m really sorry about that to cause the end of your relationship. I was like: ‘We’re just friends!’ It was mortifying for everyone involved – including his Greek girlfriend.”

Who are Roman and Vick dating?

Despite being dumped, Roman went on to find love with model Carmen Gagger last year. It was reported that the pair had got engaged after a whirlwind romance.

Vick, meanwhile, is married to superstar DJ Calvin Harris and the pair welcomed their first child together in July.

“Our beloved baby boy Micah Nwosu Wiles completed his journey to us on Sunday 20th July in a beautiful, powerful home birth here in Ibiza, surrounded by love and nature and chickens,” she shared at the time.

