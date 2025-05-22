‘Truth’ behind Bonnie Blue’s ‘arrest’ as sister issues statement

Adult actress Bonnie Blue has seemingly been arrested in a new video posted to her Instagram.

Her sister issued a worrying statement for the 26 year old’s 763k followers to see after a video of her in cuffs went viral.

However, recent developments have seen the authenticity of the supposed arrest brought into question.

Bonnie Blue ‘arrested’

OnlyFans star Bonnie, who is most famous for sleeping with 1,057 men in 24 hours, uploaded a video to her Instagram yesterday showing her seemingly being arrested.

In the video, Bonnie, alongside documentary maker Josh Spooner, can be seen being patted down next to a police car.

A police officer can then be heard saying: “Stop talking together for a minute as we try and work this out. What are you doing here today? Whose vehicle is this?

“She is going to be coming into the police station, we can’t tell you any more details than that.”

Josh also posted on his own Instagram, writing: “I know a lot of you have seen this. I’m with her family waiting on an update.”

Bonnie is famous for her sexual exploits (Credit: ITV)

Bonnie Blue’s sister issues statement as fans question video’s authenticity

The video, which was posted to Bonnie’s Instagram, also features a caption written by her sister.

“As you may have seen, Tia [Bonnie’s real name] has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation, but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her any more,” she wrote.

“Yours sincerely, Tia’s Sister.”

Fans of the adult star took to the comments. “Hope you are doing okay,” one fan wrote.

“Is it staged or is it real?” another asked. “FREE BONNIE,” a third said. “Wtf?? Hope her and Josh is okay,” another commented.

Bonnie’s arrest was reportedly a stunt (Credit: Stand Out TV / YouTube)

Bonnie’s ‘arrest’ exposed?

However, The Sun has now claimed that not all is as it seems. The adult star’s arrest is reportedly fake, and the police officers are allegedly actors.

“It’s all part of a stunt to gain notoriety,” a source told the publication.

“The cars were hired from Blue Light Film Group, who specialise in film props, and she used the Slyfield Estate in Guildford for her arrest,” they then continued.

“As for the police station, it’s actually Lockwood Studios – a community centre.”

The Sun also claim that they spoke to Surrey Police, who confirmed they were not involved in the incident.

ED! has contacted Bonnie’s reps for comment.

