Bonnie Blue’s record-breaking sex session ‘filmed for new TV show’ as man reveals why he turned her down

A man turned down having sex with OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue when she participated in sleeping with a record-breaking 1,000+ men in a day.

Over the past few months, Bonnie has continued to be a hot topic after she made headlines for sleeping with hundreds of “barely legal” men aged 18 and 19.

Last November, she appeared on This Morning to defend herself from any backlash and insisted she is educating late teens on having fun and safe sex.

As she continues to divide the public, Bonnie revealed this week that she broke a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. The 25 year old thanked “all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands” for helping her achieve the record.

Since boasting about the record, a 42-year-old man named Ali has come forward. He revealed his experience of nearly sleeping with Bonnie and why he opted out at the last minute.

While in the queue to get intimate with Bonnie, Ali recalled being put off after seeing a line of men in boxer shorts and “bank-robber style” balaclavas. After waiting two hours in the queue, Ali went off to get some lunch.

However, when he joined the queue again for another two hours, Bonnie was “still going at it”. As time went on, he decided he couldn’t go through with it after being “put off” by what he was witnessing.

She was surrounded by guys.

“I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time but when I got there it was a free for all,” he told the MailOnline.

“There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns. She was surrounded by guys. There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved.”

Walker stated he was “probably one of the oldest” people in the queue, revealing that most were in “their late teens and early twenties”.

He disclosed that “people were just going in and a group would surround her”. He added that “whoever got the opportunity would start joining in”.

Ali shared that he saw Bonnie “in the middle” with “loads of guys around her”.

To cover their faces, Ali said people were given masks to hide their faces when they arrived.

Bonnie teams up with ‘major UK TV network’

In a statement shared with Metro, a representative from Bonnie’s team confirmed that she did sleep with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours. Not only that, but a major UK TV network attended that day to film for an upcoming documentary.

Despite so many details being under wraps for the upcoming doc, some information has been already revealed.

While the owner of the venue wishes to keep the address private, there were 12 people working on site. Three security officers and a fluffer were also present.

A floor plan was used to filter men through the waiting room. There was a separate room where the men signed the appropriate consent forms. They also had to take a photo of themselves holding up their ID.

The remaining downstairs area was set up with loud music, where food and drink was provided.

A release date for the documentary has yet to be announced.

