Traitors stars Stephen and Jack admit the ‘secret’s out’ as they finally address ‘relationship’ rumours

The Traitors finalists Stephen Libby and Jack Butler have finally addressed the rumours they are dating one another.

Both Stephen and Jack reached this year’s final. However, during the very last firepit vote, Faithful Jack was voted off by Traitors Stephen and Rachel, who then won the game.

Throughout the series, Jack and Stephen formed a close bond, where Jack trusted that Stephen was playing as a Faithful.

Their friendship appeared so close to viewers that many speculated that they might secretly be dating – despite Stephen having a boyfriend and Jack being engaged to his girlfriend!

Both Jack and Stephen reached this year’s final with Jade, Rachel and Faraaz (Credit: BBC)

Traitors stars Jack and Stephen address ‘dating’ rumours

At long last, Jack has broken his silence. In an Instagram post shared 20 hours ago (February 8), Jack shared a couple of snapshots with Stephen.

The pair appeared to be enjoying drinks outside. In one snapshot, Jack can be seen with his arm around Stephen while they are looking at each other and grinning.

“Just feeding the rumours that Stephen & I are in a secret relationship,” Jack joked in his caption.

“Apologies to anyone that has reached out in the past 24 hours – my phone completely packed up on me and only just got it back up and running again.”

Teasing future endeavours, Jack added: “P.s. I have lots of exciting new content coming soon – so stay posted.”

He hashtagged the post with “The Traitors,” “secrets out”, and “bestie.”

‘I knew I was third wheeling’

Many people reacted to the playful post, including Stephen who joked: “Yeah… rumours”” with the smirking face emoji.

“I knew I was third wheeling,” finalist Jade also joked.

“Look at you both,” Roxy, who is currently pregnant with her first child, added.

“Gorgeous boys,” winner Rachel Duffy also shared.

